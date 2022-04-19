|
19.04.2022 12:20:04
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Continuity on the executive Board
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Rational AG: Continuity on the Executive Board
- Dr. Peter Stadelmann appointed Chairman of the Executive Board for a further five years
The Supervisory Board has also extended the contract of Peter Wiedemann, Chief Technical Officer, until his retirement age at the end of 2024. Mr Wiedemann has been with the company for over 34 years and has been a member of the Executive Board since 1999. "I am looking forward to the remaining two and a half years in which we will work together to ensure that the succession and handover are successfully implemented," says Peter Wiedemann.
Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG, says: "With the two contract extensions, Rational is underlining its business philosophy, which is focused on consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of its successful growth." Together, the four board members Dr. Peter Stadelmann, Peter Wiedemann, Markus Paschmann and Jörg Walter will continue to drive forward one goal: To offer the people who work in the commercial kitchens of this world the best tools for cooking.
Contact:
Editorial note:
The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.
19.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL AG
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Phone:
|0049 8191 327 2209
|Fax:
|0049 8191 327 722209
|E-mail:
|ir@rational-online.com
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007010803
|WKN:
|701080
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1328157
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1328157 19.04.2022
