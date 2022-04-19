DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG: Continuity on the executive Board

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Personnel

RATIONAL AG: Continuity on the executive Board



19.04.2022 / 12:20

- Dr. Peter Stadelmann appointed Chairman of the Executive Board for a further five years

- Peter Wiedemann appointed Chief Technical Officer until the end of 2024



Landsberg am Lech, 19 April 2022 The Supervisory Board of Rational AG has extended the contract with Dr Peter Stadelmann as CEO for a further five years until November 2027. Dr Peter Stadelmann had joined the Executive Board at the end of 2012 and took over as CEO one year later. "I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for its confidence in me and look forward to continuing to work with all Rational U.i.U. (entrepreneurs within the company) to provide the best possible benefits for our customers," says Dr Stadelmann.

The Supervisory Board has also extended the contract of Peter Wiedemann, Chief Technical Officer, until his retirement age at the end of 2024. Mr Wiedemann has been with the company for over 34 years and has been a member of the Executive Board since 1999. "I am looking forward to the remaining two and a half years in which we will work together to ensure that the succession and handover are successfully implemented," says Peter Wiedemann.

Walter Kurtz, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Rational AG, says: "With the two contract extensions, Rational is underlining its business philosophy, which is focused on consistency and sustainability, and the continuation of its successful growth." Together, the four board members Dr. Peter Stadelmann, Peter Wiedemann, Markus Paschmann and Jörg Walter will continue to drive forward one goal: To offer the people who work in the commercial kitchens of this world the best tools for cooking.

