03.08.2022 07:00:27
DGAP-News: Rational AG: strongest half year in terms of sales revenues nevertheless cautious
Landsberg am Lech, 3 August 2022 "Since reaching an absolute peak in March, our monthly new orders have increasingly normalised. But that does not mean that our cooking systems have become less attractive. On the contrary even after the worldwide price adjustments, orders have continued at an encouraging level, says CEO of Rational AG, Dr Peter Stadelmann, commenting on the situation. In the second quarter, orders received again slightly exceeded the number of appliances sold. Orders on hand therefore rose again as at 30 June 2022, reaching an exceptionally high level at around 400 million euros or approximately 44,000 appliances.
Sales revenues of 232 million euros in the second quarter of 2022 458 million euros in the first half of 2022 best quarter and best half year in the companys history
From a regional perspective, growth rates compared with the first half of the previous year ranged from 9 percent in Asia to +61 percent in Latin America. Europe (excluding Germany) and Germany exceeded the prior-year period by 23 percent and 28 percent respectively. In North America, sales revenues expanded at a rate of 25 percent.
Sales revenues by product group: iVario defies supply difficulties and grows by 50 percent
54 percent gross margin and 20 percent EBIT margin in the first half of 2022
Rational invests in new staff and wins award for its employer brand
RATIONAL recognised as one of the most sustainable SMEs
Outlook confirmed
Based on the sales revenue performance in the first six months and the expectations for the remainder of the fiscal year, Rational is confirming the forecast for 2022. We anticipate sales revenue growth of 10 to 15 percent compared with the previous year and an EBIT margin slightly up on the previous year. If the risks identified materialise to a greater extent than the first seven months have suggested so far, we expect slower sales revenue growth and an EBIT margin below that of the previous year, says Dr Stadelmann with reference to the unchanged outlook for the current calendar year. In a friendlier environment with stable availability of parts and positive effects from price increases and foreign currencies, a sales revenue level at the upper end of the forecast or slightly higher is realistic. Since the continuing cost pressure has a negative impact of the EBIT margin, Rational also expects an EBIT in line with the original expectations in absolute terms.
Contact:
Rational Aktiengesellschaft
Stefan Arnold / Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: ir@rational-online.com
Editorial note:
The Rational Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs around 2,300 people, over 1,300 of whom are in Germany. Rational was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the MDAX.
The companys principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rationals employees year for year.
