DGAP-News: Rational to begin controlled exit from Russian market

DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG

Rational to begin controlled exit from Russian market



03.06.2022 / 13:35







Rational to begin controlled exit from Russian market

On June 1, 2022, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Rational AG voted unanimously to suspend business operations in Russia and to close its distribution company, based in Moscow, by the end of 2022. Rational has made this decision in response to the economic and political developments resulting from the Russian war in Ukraine. The company's withdrawal will be gradual and controlled so that it can continue to meet existing customer and employee obligations. Rational will also uphold its responsibilities toward affected employees in Ukraine, some of whom face existential threats as a result of the war.



At the beginning of March 2022, Rational acted of its own volition to suspend the delivery of cooking systems to Russia. In April 2022, a fifth round of government sanctions was passed that prohibited such deliveries going forward. Rational is, of course, complying fully with these trade bans and expects these sanctions to remain in place over the longer term.

Rational CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann announced that "Our withdrawal from the Russian market will happen gradually and in an orderly manner, so that we can meet our existing obligations to our local customers and partners as effectively as possible." Such obligations include, for example, supplying any required spare parts and cleaning agents, upholding warranty and service obligations, and terminating ongoing contractual relationships by mutual agreement. The necessary steps are currently being planned and should be completed by the end of 2022.

Rationals release of the affected employees in Russia will be organized in a responsible manner. Parting ways with our Russian colleagues is a difficult step, stated Dr. Stadelmann. They have been reliable, passionate and valuable team members for years.

After the war began, Rational established a crisis management team for staff members in Ukraine and their families, and has been taking comprehensive measures to ensure their safety and provide for them in any way possible.

In terms of financial implications, Rational is confident that losing the Russian market will not have a significant impact on business results.



