|
03.06.2022 13:35:04
DGAP-News: Rational to begin controlled exit from Russian market
|
DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG
/ Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Rational to begin controlled exit from Russian market
On June 1, 2022, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board of Rational AG voted unanimously to suspend business operations in Russia and to close its distribution company, based in Moscow, by the end of 2022. Rational has made this decision in response to the economic and political developments resulting from the Russian war in Ukraine. The company's withdrawal will be gradual and controlled so that it can continue to meet existing customer and employee obligations. Rational will also uphold its responsibilities toward affected employees in Ukraine, some of whom face existential threats as a result of the war.
Rational CEO Dr Peter Stadelmann announced that "Our withdrawal from the Russian market will happen gradually and in an orderly manner, so that we can meet our existing obligations to our local customers and partners as effectively as possible." Such obligations include, for example, supplying any required spare parts and cleaning agents, upholding warranty and service obligations, and terminating ongoing contractual relationships by mutual agreement. The necessary steps are currently being planned and should be completed by the end of 2022.
Rationals release of the affected employees in Russia will be organized in a responsible manner. Parting ways with our Russian colleagues is a difficult step, stated Dr. Stadelmann. They have been reliable, passionate and valuable team members for years.
After the war began, Rational established a crisis management team for staff members in Ukraine and their families, and has been taking comprehensive measures to ensure their safety and provide for them in any way possible.
In terms of financial implications, Rational is confident that losing the Russian market will not have a significant impact on business results.
About RATIONAL
The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.
03.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RATIONAL AG
|Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
|86899 Landsberg am Lech
|Germany
|Phone:
|0049 8191 327 2209
|Fax:
|0049 8191 327 722209
|E-mail:
|ir@rational-online.com
|Internet:
|www.rational-online.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007010803
|WKN:
|701080
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1367615
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1367615 03.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu RATIONAL AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu RATIONAL AGmehr Analysen
|17.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|RATIONAL Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.05.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|RATIONAL Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.05.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.03.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.01.22
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.11.21
|RATIONAL Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.05.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.05.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.04.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|25.03.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|24.03.22
|RATIONAL Underperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|17.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|RATIONAL Halten
|DZ BANK
|12.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|11.05.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Warburg Research
|28.04.22
|RATIONAL Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RATIONAL AG
|609,00
|-0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGespanntes Warten auf den US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Japans Börse schlussendlich fester
Nach dem positiven Tag an den US-Börsen steigen auch der ATX und der DAX zum Ende der Handelswoche an. In Japan legte der Nikkei merklich zu, während in Shanghai und Honkong wegen eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt wurde.