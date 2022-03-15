|
DGAP-News: Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2021
All economic indicators have improved.
- Consolidated turnover of 1,483.8 million (1,250.2 million in 2020);
- EBITDA at 262.8 million (207.9 million in 2020);
- EBIT at 209.3 million (169.5 million in 2020);
- Group net profit at 150.7 million (123.6 million in 2020)
Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of 0.80 per share.
The Reply Group closed 2021 with a consolidated turnover of 1,483.8 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to 1,250.2 million in 2020.
All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was 262.8 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to 207.9 million recorded in 2020.
EBIT, from January to December, was at 209.3 million, which is an increase of 23.4% compared to 169.5 million in 2020.
The Group net profit was at 150.7 million, an increase of 21.9% compared to the 123.6 million recorded in 2020.
Following the results achieved in 2021, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of 0.80 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on 25 May 2022, with the dividend date set on 23 May 2022 (record date 24 May 2022).
As at 31 December 2021, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at 193.2 million. As at 30 September 2021, the net financial position was positive, at 244.4 million.
"Today, Reply combines a solid financial position with a wealth of unique expertise on the market, and top-quality execution and delivery skills," added Mario Rizzante.
"For the moment, the future is still uncertain: while the health emergency currently seems to be under control in the countries where we operate, the recent outbreak of war on Europe's eastern borders has exacerbated signs of stress in all the main markets, with medium and long-term consequences that are difficult to anticipate," concluded Mario Rizzante. "In any case, the process of transformation towards a new digital economy that started in 2020 is now unstoppable and has opened up ample opportunities for growth and development for companies like ours. High-speed communication software infrastructure, e-commerce, new digital experiments and rapid acceleration towards automation and green tech will be the building blocks of the economy over the coming years."
