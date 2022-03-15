DGAP-News: Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2021

DGAP-News: Reply SpA / Key word(s): Annual Results

Reply SpA: The Board of Directors approved the draft financial statements for the year 2021



15.03.2022 / 13:43

All economic indicators have improved.

- Consolidated turnover of 1,483.8 million (1,250.2 million in 2020);

- EBITDA at 262.8 million (207.9 million in 2020);

- EBIT at 209.3 million (169.5 million in 2020);

- Group net profit at 150.7 million (123.6 million in 2020)

Approval of the proposed dividend distribution of 0.80 per share.



Today the Board of Directors of Reply S.p.A. [MTA, STAR: REY] approved the draft financial statement for the year 2021, which will be submitted for approval to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on first call in Turin on 22 April 2022.

The Reply Group closed 2021 with a consolidated turnover of 1,483.8 million, an increase of 18.7% compared to 1,250.2 million in 2020.

All indicators are positive for the period. Consolidated EBITDA was 262.8 million, an increase of 26.4% compared to 207.9 million recorded in 2020.

EBIT, from January to December, was at 209.3 million, which is an increase of 23.4% compared to 169.5 million in 2020.

The Group net profit was at 150.7 million, an increase of 21.9% compared to the 123.6 million recorded in 2020.

Following the results achieved in 2021, the Reply Board of Directors decided to propose a dividend distribution of 0.80 per share to the next Shareholders' Meeting, which will be payable on 25 May 2022, with the dividend date set on 23 May 2022 (record date 24 May 2022).

As at 31 December 2021, the Group's net financial position has been positive, at 193.2 million. As at 30 September 2021, the net financial position was positive, at 244.4 million.



"2021 was a very good year for our Group, both in terms of revenue and margin growth," said Mario Rizzante, Chairman of Reply. In recent months, we have continued to invest, gaining additional market share in Europe, England and North America, and we have added new components to our leading solutions in cloud computing, artificial intelligence, robotics and connected vehicles."

"Today, Reply combines a solid financial position with a wealth of unique expertise on the market, and top-quality execution and delivery skills," added Mario Rizzante.

"For the moment, the future is still uncertain: while the health emergency currently seems to be under control in the countries where we operate, the recent outbreak of war on Europe's eastern borders has exacerbated signs of stress in all the main markets, with medium and long-term consequences that are difficult to anticipate," concluded Mario Rizzante. "In any case, the process of transformation towards a new digital economy that started in 2020 is now unstoppable and has opened up ample opportunities for growth and development for companies like ours. High-speed communication software infrastructure, e-commerce, new digital experiments and rapid acceleration towards automation and green tech will be the building blocks of the economy over the coming years."



The manager responsible for preparing the company's financial reports, Dr Giuseppe Veneziano, states in accordance with Paragraph 2 of Article 154-bis of the Consolidated Finance Act, that the accounting information contained in this press release corresponds to the company's records, ledgers and accounting entries.

Reply

Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

March 15, 2022

