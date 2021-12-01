|
01.12.2021 15:32:25
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 44 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast
|
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE
/ Key word(s): Agreement
01-December-2021
RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 44 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast
About RIB Group
RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.
01.12.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|70567 Stuttgart
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711-7873-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711-7873-311
|E-mail:
|info@rib-software.com
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|WKN:
|A0Z2XN
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1253445
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1253445 01.12.2021
|15.06.20
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|31.03.20
|RIB Software Sell
|Warburg Research
|13.02.20
|RIB Software Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.01.20
|RIB Software Hold
|Warburg Research
|19.12.19
|RIB Software buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
