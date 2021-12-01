DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 44 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast

DGAP-News: RIB Software SE / Key word(s): Agreement

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 44 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast



01.12.2021 / 15:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





01-December-2021

RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 44 / 2021) with Fabcon Precast



Ravena, New York, 01 December 2021. RIB Software SE, the world's leading provider of iTWO 6D BIM ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) technology for the construction industry, today announced the conclusion of a next Phase-II-contract with Fabcon Precast, a provider specialised in precast concrete elements for various industries, for example data centers.



Fabcon Precast is a leading provider of structural precast panels with seven strategically placed manufacturing facilities in the U.S., offering a variety of precast solutions for data centers, logistics centers, distribution centers and other sectors such as healthcare, retail and offices. The manufacturing facility in Ravena is a new precast site with several production capabilities.



For a highly efficient production and most possible digitization on the shop floor, Fabcon decided to implement the highly innovative laser projection system "iTWO Smart Laser", as an integrating element of "iTWO MES" (Manufacturing Execution System) and a part of the MTWO platform. This laser projection system developed by RIB allows a high-precision and efficient measurement of precast concrete elements on the production table. It is an additional part of the "Smart Production family", which leads to a significant productivity increase and quality assurance and at the same time simplifies the daily tasks for the employees.



Jason Hensley, director of Research and Development at Fabcon Precast: "We have completed the implementation of iTWO Smart Laser in Kansas this summer and we see the benefits of it, improved quality, more efficiency and better working environment for our employees. The "iTWO Smart Laser" will bring us the same added value in Ravena and the great integration with MTWO platform."



Stefan Maier, managing director of RIB SAA in Vienna: "It is great to see, that the MTWO platform and Smart Production is supporting Fabcon already at other locations to improve productivity and this leads Fabcon to expand this technology at other locations as well. We appreciate to have such an innovative and forward-thinking customer!"

About RIB Group

RIB Software SE is a pioneer in the digitalization of the construction industry. The company develops and offers cutting-edge digital technologies for construction enterprises and projects across various industries worldwide. iTWO 4.0, RIB's flagship cloud-based platform, provides the world's first enterprise cloud technology based on 6D BIM with AI integration for construction companies, industrial companies, developers and project owners, etc. RIB Software SE is a member of Schneider Electric and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany and Hong Kong, China. With over 2,700 talents in more than 25 countries worldwide, RIB is targeting to transform the construction industry into the most sustainable and digitalized industry in the 21st century.