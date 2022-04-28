DGAP-News: Ringmetall closes record year 2021 with double-digit percentage organic growth and plans significant dividend increase

DGAP-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Ringmetall closes record year 2021 with double-digit percentage organic growth and plans significant dividend increase



28.04.2022 / 07:00

- Group revenues increase significantly by 46.1 percent to EUR 172.3 million

- Organic revenue growth of 10.5 percent overall in double digits for the first time

- Group EBITDA more than doubles year-on-year to EUR 26.6 million

- Dividend planned to rise by 50.0 percent to 9 cents per share

Munich, 28 April 2022 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE0006001902), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, can look back in 2021 on the most successful year in its company history to date despite COVID-19, significant price increases for steel and other raw materials, and regionally partly limited availability of production-relevant raw materials. At EUR 172.3 million, Group revenues were up 46.1 percent on the previous year (2020: EUR 118.0 million), while EBITDA more than doubled to EUR 26.6 million (2020: EUR 12.2 million). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin in relation to total output increased significantly to 15.4 percent, compared to 10.4 percent in the previous year.

"In recent years, we have consistently geared the companies of the Ringmetall Group to quickly cope with changing market situations," explains Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Management Board of Ringmetall SE. "Today, we are therefore reacting faster than ever to opportunities and risks in our daily business and have installed suitable systems to be prepared for changes at an early stage. Despite the numerous economic and political imponderables, our processes from purchasing to production and sales are functioning ever more efficiently. We are therefore optimistic that the successful development in 2021 will continue in the current fiscal year."

Separate analysis of the effects of raw material price developments, inorganic and organic growth showed the following effects on segment revenues in 2021:

Industrial Packaging

- Effect of raw material price development on segment revenues: +32.6 percent

- Effect of corporate acquisitions on segment revenues: +6.2 percent

- Effect of organic business development on segment revenues: +8.7 percent

Industrial Handling

- Effect of organic business development on segment revenues: +29.8 percent

The key figures for fiscal 2021 are as follows:

IFRS, in TEUR 2021 2020 [abs.] [%] Group revenues 172,338 117,972 54,366 46.1% Total output (TO) 173,124 117,278 55,846 47.6% Gross profit 80,025 56,887 23,138 40.7% Gross profit margin (on TO) 46.2% 48.5% EBITDA 26,620 12,180 14,440 118.6% EBITDA margin (on TO) 15.4% 10.4% EBIT 20,177 5,987 14,190 237.0% EBIT margin (on TO) 11.7% 5.1% Group net profit 14,917 2,735 12,182 445.4%



The Industrial Packaging segment achieved significant growth in both product areas, drum clamping rings and inliners, in terms of both revenue and earnings contributions. While revenues of both product areas increased significantly as a result of higher raw material prices, their organic growth - particularly in the area of clamping rings - was also at an above-average level. The acquisition of HOSTO on 31 May 2021 also boosted revenues and, to a minor extent, earnings. In addition to the positive business performance, the efficiency enhancement measures of recent years were reflected above all in rising segment EBITDA. Optimized personnel utilization, lower scrap rates in production and an increased share of automated production steps had a positive impact on earnings.

In the Industrial Handling Segment, a clearly noticeable turnaround in the demand situation for the company's products, which had been subdued for a long time, became apparent from the second quarter onwards. The segment's revenue and earnings performance was correspondingly positive in the further course of the year. Demand increased here both in the area of product solutions for material handling equipment and for products for the agricultural machinery sector.

In detail, the segment development was as follows:

IFRS, in TEUR 2021 2020 [abs.] [%] Industrial Packaging Revenues 159,785 108,297 51,488 47.5% Total output (TO) 160,422 107,744 52,678 48.9% EBITDA 29,570 14,460 15,110 104.5% EBITDA margin (on TO) 18.4% 13.4% Industrial Handling Revenues 12,553 9,675 2,878 29.8% Total output (TO) 12,702 9,534 3,168 33.2% EBITDA 1,362 341 1,021 299.4% EBITDA margin (on TO) 10.7% 3.6%



Cash flow from operating activities also developed positively and, at EUR 14.1 million, was 15.5 percent higher than in the previous year (2020: EUR 12.2 million). The comparatively small increase compared to the development of most other key figures is mainly attributable to a significant build-up of inventories and thus working capital. "Even though the ultimate extent of the price increase for raw materials in 2021 could not be foreseen in this way, we nevertheless expected raw material prices to rise overall," explains Christoph Petri. "Accordingly, we stocked up at an early stage on the raw materials relevant to our production, above all steel. The increased stock levels are then naturally reflected accordingly in cash flow, but this is only a temporary effect." Cash and cash equivalents decreased - primarily as a result of the acquisition of HOSTO Stolz GmbH & Co. KG - to EUR 4.6 million (31 December 2020: EUR 6.2 million). However, there was a significant increase in consolidated equity, which rose to EUR 63.7 million (31 December 2020: EUR 49.6 million). The equity ratio also increased significantly to 51.5 percent (31 December 2020: 47.9 percent).

In view of the positive business development and the company's solid financial base, the company plans to propose an increase in the dividend per share to EUR 0.09 at the Annual General Meeting on 20 June (2020: EUR 0.06). "We plan to continue reinvesting our free liquidity in our company primarily through attractive acquisitions," explains Spokesman of the Management Board Christoph Petri. "At the same time, however, we are also adhering to our dividend policy so that our shareholders also participate directly in the successful business performance in 2021 via this significant dividend increase."

Against the backdrop of a very positive start to the year so far, the Management Board generally expects the business environment for the Ringmetall Group to remain positive in 2022. At present, Ringmetall has seen only minor effects on its business development from rising inflation, rising energy prices, and supply chain problems in various industries. Also, the share of sales from Eastern European countries in the Ringmetall Group is marginal, so that the direct effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and possible indirect consequences in neighboring countries are considered to be minor. However, the Management Board is convinced that future risk potentials from this generally tense economic situation should be appropriately included in the forecast for the current fiscal year 2022. The range of the earnings forecast has therefore been chosen to be wider than usual and is to be narrowed further in the further course of the year. Accordingly, the Management Board is expecting Group revenues of EUR 180 to 200 million with EBITDA of EUR 22 to 27 million for the full year 2022.

The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared with the year 2021. It also does not include the effects of acquisitions planned for 2022, including the resulting transaction costs.

The Management Board of Ringmetall SE invites to the next video conference in the context of the near-term publication of the business figures for the first quarter of 2022 on 5 May 2022. The complete Annual Report 2021 is available for download on the company's website. This and further information on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries can be found at www.ringmetall.de.



