DGAP-News: Ringmetall increases vertical range of production with acquisition of Rhein-Plast and expands product portfolio in the inliner sector

Ringmetall increases vertical range of production with acquisition of Rhein-Plast and expands product portfolio in the inliner sector



20.01.2022 / 16:52

- Acquisition of Rhein-Plast GmbH as part of an asset deal

- Takeover of business operations with annual sales of around EUR 13 million and a good 80 employees

- Acquisition offers greater vertical integration, expansion of the product portfolio and even more direct customer access to the pharmaceutical industry

Munich, 20 January 2021 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, has reached an agreement with Rhein-Plast GmbH to take over the company's business operations, production facilities and real estate as part of an asset deal. With a good 80 employees and annual sales of around EUR 13 million, Rhein-Plast produces mono foils made of polyethylene (PE) at its plants in Bad Dürkheim, Germany, and in addition to extrusion and printing also offers foil confection in a cleanroom environment that is low in germs and particles. The company furthermore offers a wide product portfolio of polyethylene bags and sacks. Rhein-Plast's customers mainly include companies from the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. Around a third of its customers also come from the chemical and food industries, the automotive and electronics sectors, and other industries.

"Through the integration of Rhein-Plast into the Ringmetall Group, in addition to an even broader product portfolio, we will have more production know-how and vertical integration in the product area of drum liners and inliners in the future," says Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "The acquisition of the business operations out of a restructuring situation provides us with options for targeted investments in the future of Rhein-Plast as part of the Ringmetall Group. Furthermore, we are securing a long-standing and resilient network with, among others, customers from the pharmaceutical industry. Without question, the Group as a whole will be able to benefit from this."

With the acquisition, Ringmetall for the first time increases the vertical expansion of its production into the area of production-relevant preliminary products. In this way, it will be possible in the future to control and ensure the quality of the required mono foils made of polyethylene already in the manufacturing process. With a production capacity at Rhein-Plast of currently around 6,000 tons of PE per year at a current utilization rate of 50 percent, Ringmetall also ensures maximized supply capability in times of looming raw material shortages on all sides.

The consolidation of Rhein-Plast into the Ringmetall Group is planned for 1 February 2022. For the current fiscal year, the Management Board expects a revenue contribution of EUR 12 million with a balanced earnings contribution at EBITDA level. The purchase price in the single-digit million euro range will be financed from the company's cash position as well as free credit lines.

About the Ringmetall Group

Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry. The Industrial Packaging business unit offers high-security closure systems and inner sleeves for industrial drums for the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. The Industrial Handling Business Unit develops application-optimized vehicle attachments for handling and transporting packaging units. In addition to the Group headquarters in Munich, Ringmetall is represented by worldwide production and sales subsidiaries in Germany, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands as well as China and the USA. Ringmetall generates annual revenues of around EUR 190 million worldwide.