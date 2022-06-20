DGAP-News: Ringmetall SE pays 50 percent higher dividend after record year

DGAP-News: Ringmetall SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Ringmetall SE pays 50 percent higher dividend after record year



20.06.2022 / 15:35

- Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items in accordance with management proposal

- Dividend increased from 6 cents to 9 cents per share

- Supervisory Board enlarged to four members

- Monika Dussen elected as new member of the Supervisory Board

Munich, 20 June 2022 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialty supplier in the packaging industry, held its 25th Annual General Meeting in Munich today. Of the Company's share capital of EUR 29,069,040.00, 77.42 percent was represented at the time of the vote (AGM 2021: 72.65 percent).

Against the background of the extraordinarily good business performance in the past financial year 2021 and the almost unchanged positive development of the company in the current year, the Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the dividend to a total of EUR 2,616,213.60 or EUR 0.09 per outstanding share (previous year: EUR 0.06 per share).

In addition to the regular agenda items to be voted on, the Annual General Meeting also decided on new elections to the Supervisory Board and an increase in the size of the Supervisory Board from three to four members. The vote consequently confirmed the previous incumbents Klaus F. Jaeneke, Markus Wenner and Ralph Heuwing in their positions with a high level of approval. Furthermore, Ms. Monika Dussen, partner of Struktur Management Partner GmbH and resident in Hamburg, Germany, was elected as an additional member of the Supervisory Board.

"We are very proud to work with such a competent Supervisory Board at Ringmetall and are accordingly pleased with the decision of the AGM to confirm all members in their offices," emphasizes Christoph Petri, Spokesman of the Management Board of Ringmetall SE. "Furthermore, we warmly congratulate Ms. Monika Dussen on her appointment as a further member of the Supervisory Board and look forward to a good cooperation. In addition to the optimal professional addition to the body, we are pleased that the AGM also supports the endeavor for diversity in our company with the appointment of Ms. Dussen."

In detail, the percentage approval of the agenda items put to the vote was as follows:

Agenda item 2 99.99 percent

Agenda item 3a 99.97 percent

Agenda item 3b 99.96 percent

Agenda item 4 97.72 percent

Agenda item 5 96.16 percent

Agenda item 6a 93.61 percent

Agenda item 6b 93.88 percent

Agenda item 6c 93.87 percent

Agenda item 7 99.41 percent

Agenda item 8 96.10 percent

Agenda item 9 93.58 percent

For further information on the agenda items of the Annual General Meeting and on the Ringmetall Group and its affiliated subsidiaries, please visit www.ringmetall.de.

