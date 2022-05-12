DGAP-News: Rubean AG: BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Agreement

Rubean AG: BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD



12.05.2022 / 15:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate news

BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD

Expanded relationship enables Rubean to offer end-to-end services to enterprise customers in Spain

Munich/Madrid, 12 May 2022 Today, BBVA the Spanish bank and Rubean AG, Munich (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), the German fintech company and leader in mobile payment acceptance for Android devices, signed a mutual reseller agreement for Rubeans GetPAYD service. The expanded partnership benefits both parties as well as enterprise customers in Spain. Rubean is now able to offer end-to-end contactless payment services to enterprise customers in Spain, thereby giving them the means to accepting contactless payments on Android-based smartphones and handheld devices at scale.

End-to-end payment service

With this new mutual reseller agreement, the two companies build on their existing relationship through which BBVA has already been providing Rubeans software to enterprises all over Spain. Also, Rubean is already integrated into the Spanish payment system through Redsys. The new agreement with upgrades GetPAYD into an end-to-end service that covers the entire payment transaction chain from software-based cashless payment acceptance at the point of sale to settlement with the beneficiary. As part of the agreement, BBVA is also becoming a reseller for GetPAYD which holds the potential of Rubeans service gaining a stronger foothold in the market in a shorter period of time.

Having worked with BBVA for two years, we are excited to take our partnership to the next level by signing this mutual reseller agreement, Hermann Geupel, CEO at Rubean AG, comments. With the acquiring services of BBVA, enterprises all over Spain will get access to the full GetPAYD package: easy, robust and secure end-to-end payment services at scale from a single, trusted source.

###

About Rubean AG

Rubean AG is a multinational fintech company based in Munich, Germany, and a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and retailers. In its nearly twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payment, finance and banking industries. This includes the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in collaboration with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has branches in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed in the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as in the open market in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

Investor Relations

Rubean AG

Anna Sammer

Kistlerhofstr. 168, D-81379 München

+49 89 357560

anna.sammer@rubean.com



german communications

AG Jörg Bretschneider

Milchstraße 6 B, D-20148 Hamburg

+49 40/46 88 33 0, Fax +49 40/46 88 33 40

presse@german-communications.com

Press contact

Rubean AG

Dr. Benjamin Levy

Chief Commercial Officer

+49 (221) 6507-8966

+972 (54) 529-7500

benjamin.levy@rubean.com