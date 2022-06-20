Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.06.2022 08:29:56

DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan

20.06.2022 / 08:29
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate News

 

Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan

- Rubean has received 3.4 million euros in funds


Munich, 20th of June 2022: CYCLEBIT GROUP LTD ("CYCLEBIT"), Lemesos/Cyprus, a fintech company in the payment sector, has disbursed the convertible loan approved by an Extraordinary General Meeting in March of this year to Rubean AG (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich,. Rubean received a total of 3.4 million euros.

In return, CYCLEBIT received the right to convert the loan receivable into 271,750 Rubean shares. If not converted, the loan runs for two years and bears interest at 3.0 per cent p.a.. In accordance with the agreement, the two companies are now examining the possibility of a comprehensive cooperation.

About CYCLEBIT GROUP: Founded in 2012, Cyclebit Group is a global payments and SaaS provider. Its core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) services and market-place solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar industries in which the company is already a leader in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate.

About Rubean: Rubean AG is a 20-year established software developer in the financial sector. The company is now growing with the development of innovative mobile payment solutions. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.



Nachrichten