|
20.06.2022 08:29:56
DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan
|
DGAP-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action
Corporate News
Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan
- Rubean has received 3.4 million euros in funds
In return, CYCLEBIT received the right to convert the loan receivable into 271,750 Rubean shares. If not converted, the loan runs for two years and bears interest at 3.0 per cent p.a.. In accordance with the agreement, the two companies are now examining the possibility of a comprehensive cooperation.
About CYCLEBIT GROUP: Founded in 2012, Cyclebit Group is a global payments and SaaS provider. Its core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) services and market-place solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar industries in which the company is already a leader in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate.
For further inquiries, please contact:
Anna Sammer german communications AG
20.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1378727
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1378727 20.06.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:29
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group has disbursed convertible loan (EQS Group)
|
08:29
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Cyclebit Group hat Wandeldarlehen ausgezahlt (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: BBVA and Rubean sign mutual reseller agreement for GetPAYD (EQS Group)
|
12.05.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: BBVA und Rubean unterzeichnen gegenseitiges Reseller-Abkommen für GetPAYD (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Rubean und emerchantpay kooperieren für Vertrieb in Großbritannien und Europa (EQS Group)
|
09.05.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Rubean und emarchantpay kooperieren für Vertrieb in Großbritannien und Europa (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean und Cyclebit Group unterzeichnen Vertrag über Wandeldarlehen (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean and Cyclebit Group sign convertible loan agreement (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Rubean AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Rubean AG
|6,15
|-3,91%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht stabil ins Wochenende -- DAX zieht schlussendlich an
Die asiatischen Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins. Der heimische Markt konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Leitindex beendete den Freitagshandel im Plus.