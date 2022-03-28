|
DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Honeywell favours GetPAYD
DGAP-News: Rubean AG
- Honeywell praises Rubean software as "best-of-breed" solution
About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software developer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.
Anna Sammer german communications AG
28.03.2022
|English
|Rubean AG
|089-357560
|089-35756111
|info@rubean.com
|www.rubean.com
|DE0005120802
|512080
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|1313021
