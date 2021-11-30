DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Rubean AG stronger positioned with CCV suboperation

DGAP-News: Rubean AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rubean AG: Rubean AG stronger positioned with CCV suboperation



30.11.2021 / 08:44

Corporate News



Rubean AG stronger positioned with CCV suboperation

- Contribution of CCV's PhonePOS suboperation to Rubean AG via capital increase in kind has been completed

- Extensive cooperation to open up large markets



Munich, 30th of November 2021: The contribution of the "CCV PhonePOS" suboperation of the CCV GmbH to the fintech company Rubean AG, Munich, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080, R1B:GR) has been completed. The Munich Commercial Register Court has registered the transaction approved at Rubean's Annual General Meeting in August by way of a capital increase against contribution in kind. This will create an even stronger payment solutions provider. The suboperation, called "CCV PhonePOS", stands for the development of mobile payment solutions in Tap-to-Phone segment. With the contribution, CCV and Rubean combine the jointly developed PhonePOS solution with Rubean, which will grow strongly in the future. In the course of the non-cash capital increase, Rubean's share capital rises to 2.717 million euros.

CCV and Rubean had also concluded an extensive cooperation agreement, which includes the development, support and sales of PhonePOS. CCV will manage the sales activities of the PhonePOS software in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as well as in the Benelux countries, while Rubean will set up and be responsible for sales in the rest of Europe, North and South America as well as Asia, Oceania and Africa.

PhonePOS enables any merchant with an Android driven smartphone to download the PhonePOS app from the Google Play Store and instantly accept contactless card payments securely, cost-effectively and anywhere without having to buy or lease expensive hardware. PhonePOS is certified according to PCI-CPoC and therefore has unlimited approval worldwide.

In Germany, the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe has already started to offer the PhonePOS solution nationwide under thebrand "Sparkasse-POS". Other major customers are the leading BBVA financial group in Spain and Latin America as well as the globally active payment service provider Global Payments from Atlanta/USA. Global Payments is already using PhonePOS in Hungary with exponentially growing success. The PhonePOS solution is aimed at both smaller retailers and tradesmen, as well as large chain stores on a project basis, which can use PhonePOS as a queue busting solution, for example. Based on market research, considerable customer potential for PhonePOS has been identified throughout Europe, the USA and beyond.

About Rubean: Rubean AG has been an established software producer in the financial sector for 20 years. The company is now growing with the development of innovative solutions for mobile payments. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

About CCV GmbH: international payment suboperation stands for innovation and many years of expertise in all areas of cashless payment. With a holistic view of the customer journey, CCV offers omni-channel payment solutions for networks, retail, the hotel industry, vending, EV charging and mobility. With a focus on large customers, the portfolio includes both efficient standard solutions and individual, customised developments.

CCV payment solutions are market leaders in the Netherlands and are also used in 22 other European countries. The CCV Group, headquartered in Arnhem (NL), has offices in the Netherlands, Belgium and Germany.

