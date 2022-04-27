|
27.04.2022 12:31:20
DGAP-News: Rubean and Cyclebit Group sign convertible loan agreement
|
DGAP-News: Rubean AG
/ Key word(s): Corporate Action/Alliance
- Rubean to receive 3.4 million euros in funding
The two companies are currently examining the possibility of further cooperation.
About CYCLEBIT GROUP: Cyclebit Group, founded in 2012, is a global payments and SaaS provider. Its core products include card acquiring, point-of-sale (POS) services and market-place solutions. The company recently launched crypto and SoftPOS offerings, both billion-dollar industries in which the company is already a leader in select markets. In 2019, the company broke even and is currently growing profitably at an exponential rate.
About Rubean: Rubean AG is a 20-year established software developer in the financial sector. The company is now growing with the development of innovative mobile payment solutions. These include the mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was developed in cooperation with CCV. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf OTC markets and on Tradegate and Quotrix.
For queries, please contact:
Anna Sammer german communications AG
27.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Rubean AG
|Kistlerhofstr. 168
|81379 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|089-357560
|Fax:
|089-35756111
|E-mail:
|info@rubean.com
|Internet:
|www.rubean.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005120802
|WKN:
|512080
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1336981
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1336981 27.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rubean AGmehr Nachrichten
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean and Cyclebit Group sign convertible loan agreement (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean und Cyclebit Group unterzeichnen Vertrag über Wandeldarlehen (EQS Group)
|
04.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe startet mit erweiterter Rubean-App in den Markt (EQS Group)
|
04.04.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe launches expanded Rubean app on the market (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Honeywell favours GetPAYD (EQS Group)
|
28.03.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Honeywell favorisiert GetPAYD (EQS Group)
|
23.03.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG erweitert Vorstand (EQS Group)
|
21.03.22
|DGAP-News: Rubean AG: Extraordinary General Meeting clears the way for a possible partnership with CYCLEBIT GROUP (EQS Group)