DGAP-News: Rubean payment solution for Spanish DPD subsidiary

Corporate News

Rubean payment solution for Spanish DPD subsidiary

DPD subsidiary TIPSA deploys Rubean's softPOS solution on delivery drivers' smartphones

First softPOS solution of its kind in Spain

Implementation with Rubean's partner BBVA

Munich, September 5, 2022. For the first time in Spain, a major company is using the softPOS solution from Rubean AG, (ISIN: DE0005120802, WKN: 512080), Munich, a leading provider of software-based payment acceptance solutions. Based on Rubean's existing exclusive partnership with BBVA, one of Spains leading banks, Rubean can now offer GetPAYD, its end-to-end solution, which transforms Android devices - PDAs, handheld computers, tablets or smartphones - into a card acceptance terminal for managing their card payments or receiving payments without the need for an additional device. The solution, a pioneering achievement in Spain, will be used immediately by express transport company TIPSA, an associate company of DPDgroup, a group of international courier express parcel service providers under the umbrella of GeoPost, part of France's La Poste.

TIPSA will now offer this fast and convenient payment processing to its more than 30,000 customers and their recipients. In addition to improved convenience, the solution can eliminate collection and cash processing errors. The Rubean solution, which meets all the security standards of the payments industry, is particularly popular in the logistics sector. This solution, developed jointly by BBVA and Rubean for the Spanish market, efficiently solves the problem of paying for parcel deliveries by card without the need to use an additional device. The Rubean solution can be adapted beyond the logistics sector to any business environment that requires mobile payment solutions.

Javier Urizar, Director of Merchant Payments at BBVA in Spain, says: "We are very pleased to see innovative companies like BBVA, TIPSA and Rubean working together to offer new, modern and secure payment methods for such an important sector as transport and logistics. This solution will help increase revenues and reduce costs, as well as improve the payment experience for customers."

Dr. Hermann Geupel, CEO of Rubean, added: "This project is the first of its kind in Spain and will modernize the way people think about doorstep transactions. There is a lot of interest in this type of technology across Europe, and being the first in Spain speaks to TIPSA's spirit of innovation. We are proud to have been selected as a partner and supplier together with BBVA, and we look forward to working with them for many years to come. Enterprise deployments such as TIPSA open up a very large market segment and new business models where we not only charge a license fee for the software, but we also receive a portion of the transaction processing fees".

Marisa Camacho, CEO of TIPSA, stressed that "thanks to this new solution, we are taking a big step forward in the quality of our COD services" and recalled that "our brand was one of the first companies in the sector to automate processes and create customized services for e-commerce".

About Rubean: Rubean AG is a leading provider of pure software point-of-sale solutions for banks, acquirers and merchants. In its nearly twenty-year history, Rubean has developed innovative solutions for the payments, finance and banking industries. This includes the PhonePOS mobile point-of-sale terminal solution, which was developed in collaboration with CCV. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, Rubean has offices in Hamburg, London, Tel Aviv and Tbilisi. Rubean is listed on the m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange as well as on the over-the-counter markets in Frankfurt, Berlin and Düsseldorf and on Tradegate and Quotrix.

