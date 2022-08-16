DGAP-News: Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen is now a ticketing partner of CTS EVENTIM

DGAP-News: CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen is now a ticketing partner of CTS EVENTIM



16.08.2022 / 11:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press Release



Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen is now a ticketing partner of CTS EVENTIM

Munich/Oberhausen, 16 August 2022. Today, 16 August 2022, Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen became an official ticketing partner of CTS EVENTIM, a leading international ticketing and live entertainment provider. Going forward, the partnership will make a whole host of benefits available to visitors purchasing tickets through the arenas website. These benefits include a free choice of seats from the entire seating plan.

The partnership with CTS EVENTIM is the next step in the development of our arena, says general manager Mirco Markfort. Unrestricted availability of tickets directly via our website and a strong service concept for our visitors were key criteria for us in the selection of our future ticketing partner.

Since 16 August 2022, it has thus been possible to book tickets for any event at Rudolf Weber ARENA directly through the venues website, with the same level of service and the same scope of use offered by market leader CTS EVENTIM. This also includes an expansion of availability for handling individual questions and issues raised by visitors to the arena.

We are delighted that this new partnership further strengthens our position as a service partner for large arenas in Germany such as LANXESS Arena, Barclays Arena and Mercedes-Benz Arena, says Karsten Elbrecht, Vice President of Sales at CTS EVENTIM.



About CTS EVENTIM

CTS EVENTIM is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment. Before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, around 250 million tickets per annum were marketed using the Companys systems be it through physical box offices, online, or from mobile terminals. Its online portals operate under brands such as eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it, and entradas.com. The EVENTIM Group also includes many concert, tour, and festival promoter companies for events like Rock am Ring, Rock im Park, Hurricane, Southside, and Lucca Summer. In addition, CTS EVENTIM operates some of Europes most renowned venues, for example the LANXESS Arena in Cologne, the K.B. Hallen in Copenhagen, the Waldbühne in Berlin, and the EVENTIM Apollo in London. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE 0005470306) has been listed on the stock exchange since 2000 and is currently a member of the MDAX segment. In 2021, against a backdrop of forced closures, cancellations, and restrictions on events as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the Group generated revenue totalling 407.8 million in more than 20 countries. In 2019, the year before the outbreak of the pandemic, revenue was in excess of 1.4 billion.

About Rudolf Weber ARENA and ASM Global

Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen is one of the most cutting-edge and flexible multi-purpose arenas in Germany. It has a maximum capacity of 12,850 visitors and was the first arena in Germany to be privately operated. Overnight, this highly flexible multifunctional space can be transformed from a sports venue or an ice rink into a theatre or concert hall. In terms of marketing, event booking, technology, catering, and safety and security, it is a pioneering player in the events industry.

The success of Rudolf Weber ARENA in Oberhausen has been driven by ASM Global, a strong company that operates more than 325 prestigious arenas, stadiums, performing arts venues, and conference and exhibition centres in 14 countries across five continents. As the most trusted global operator of event venues, ASM Global covers all aspects of event strategy and management as well as sales, marketing, booking, pre-opening services, and construction and design consultancy.

CTS EVENTIM

Head of Corporate Communications:

Frank Brandmaier

Tel.: +49.40.380788.7299

frank.brandmaier@eventim.de

Investor Relations:

Marco Haeckermann

Vice President Corporate Development & Strategy

Tel.: +49.421.3666.270

marco.haeckermann@eventim.de

Rudolf Weber-ARENA:

David Inhoven, Marketing/Press

Arenastr. 1

46047 Oberhausen

Germany

Tel: +49 (0)208 8200 218

Mobile +49 (0)170 4482 372

Email: presse@de.asmglobal.com