DGAP-News: Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021

DGAP-News: Conico Ltd. / Schlagwort(e): Bohrergebnis

Ryberg Bohrungen und geophysikalische Ergebnisse 2021 (News mit Zusatzmaterial)



01.02.2022 / 08:44

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



1st February 2022 Introduction - In dieser Bekanntmachung werden die Ergebnisse der Feldsaison 2021 des Projekts Ryberg, einschließlich der Bohrungen und der regionalen magnetisch-radiometrischen geophysikalischen Untersuchung, im Detail vorgestellt. - Das Projekt Ryberg befindet sich zu 100 % im Besitz von Longland Resources Ltd (einer hundertprozentigen Tochtergesellschaft von Conico Ltd), liegt an der Ostküste Grönlands und umfasst eine Fläche von 4.521 km2. Die Ergebnisse der Feldsaison belegen, dass es sich bei Ryberg um eine aufstrebende Mineralienprovinz handelt, die mehrere Lagerstättenarten enthält, die für eine große Eruptivprovinz typisch sind.

Prospektionsgebiet Sortekap: - Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Es wurden drei Bohrlöcher niedergebracht, wobei der Großteil der Proben erhalten wurde. In SODD001 wurden mehrere Zonen mit Stringer- und Adersulfid durchteuft, die in ultramafischem Gestein eingelagert sind. Das Vorhandensein von mineralisierten Adern spricht für weitere Bohrungen, die auf größere Konzentrationen von Sulfid abzielen. In SODD003 wurde in Adern eingeschlossenes Gold durchteuft. Eine Zusammenfassung ist nachfolgend aufgeführt: - SODD001 (Sortekap) - 11m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.008% Co from 81m - 11m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.007% Co from 129m - 8m @ 0.11% Ni & 0.008% Co from 158m - 12m @ 0.12% Ni & 0.009% Co from 169m - 28m @.0.18% Ni & 0.011% Co from 187m - Including 15m @ 0.23% Ni & 0.013% Co from 195m - 5m @ 0.15% Ni & 0.007% Co from 221m - 3m @ 0.17% Ni & 0.008% Co from 234m - SODD003 (Sortekap) - 1m @ 1.8g/t Au from 12m - Regionale Geophysik: Die magnetische Untersuchung hat das Vorhandensein einer wahrscheinlichen Krustenstruktur (tiefliegende Verwerfung) identifiziert, die sich in der Nähe von Sortekap befindet und sowohl eine Streich- als auch eine Neigungsverschiebung aufweist. Dies hat Auswirkungen auf die Nickelmineralisierung, wobei die Verwerfungen möglicherweise als Kanäle für die bereits erwähnte Sulfidschmelze fungieren. Bei Sortekap gibt es ein magnetisches Hoch, das mit mafischen und ultramafischen Gesteinen übereinstimmt, die eine Fläche von 5 km2 bedecken. Für alle drei Bohrlöcher werden weitere Ergebnisse erwartet. Miki Prospektionsgebiet: - Regionale Geophysik: Die geophysikalische Untersuchung hat zwei ausgedehnte Zonen mit hohem Magnetismus identifiziert, die mit bekannten Vorkommen von mineralisierten ultramafischen Xenolithen (innerhalb des Miki Dyke Gabbro) und/oder geochemischen Oberflächenanomalien (aus historischen Oberflächenproben) übereinstimmen. Es ist wahrscheinlich, dass es sich bei den magnetischen Hochpunkten um ultramafisches Material handelt, das vom Miki Dyke bei dessen Ausbruch an die Oberfläche transportiert wurde. Diese Standorte wurden noch nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und haben bei den diesjährigen Feldaktivitäten Priorität. - Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: Die geochemischen Daten aus dem Bohrprogramm 2021 bestätigen, dass es sich bei den durchteuften Sulfiden vorwiegend um Pyrrhotit handelt, der für die elektromagnetischen Leiter verantwortlich ist. Der Pyrrhotit befindet sich im Grundgebirgsgneis und hat nichts mit den Kupfer-/Nickelsulfiden zu tun, die im Miki Dyke vorkommen. Man kommt zu dem Schluss, dass die elektromagnetischen Ziele ein Ablenkungsmanöver waren und dass die Mineralisierung von Interesse noch nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt wurde. Prospektionsgebiet Cascata: - Geochemische Auswertung der Bohrungen: In Bohrloch CADD001 wurden zwei mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb des schwarzen Schiefers in ~150 m und 180 m Tiefe mit einer Sulfidmineralisierung, die den schwarzen Schiefer durchdringt, durchschnitten. Diese Horizonte weisen (im Vergleich zum Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer, Zink und Blei auf. Die extreme Anreicherung von Zinn (389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm in der Kruste) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm in der Kruste) gibt jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was auf einen Metalltransport aus einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle schließen lässt. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse für die geschichtete Gabbro-Intrusion an der Basis von CADD001 und für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 stehen noch aus. - Regionale Geophysik: Diese Untersuchung stellt die erste geophysikalische Erfassung jeglicher Art über Cascata dar, wobei die Interpretation die Lage der aussichtsreichen vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten identifiziert. Das Gebiet, das von Interesse ist, ist umfangreich und die kurzfristigen Bemühungen werden sich auf die Identifizierung der Grenzen der neu identifizierten geschichteten Gabbro-Intrusion konzentrieren, die als Aurora Layered Intrusion" bezeichnet wird. - Prospektionsgebiet Pyramide: Die deutlichsten magnetischen Merkmale des Datensatzes sind hier in Form von zwei sehr starken magnetischen Erhebungen vorhanden. Feldbeobachtungen und geophysikalische Interpretationen deuten darauf hin, dass es sich dabei um magmatische Intrusionen handelt (die von einer einzigen Zuführung stammen), die in Sedimenten eingeschlossen sind, die einer erheblichen Alteration unterzogen wurden. Pyramid wird als ein Ziel mit hoher Priorität angesehen, das in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen erprobt werden soll. - Prospektionsgebiet Quest: Eine interpretierte mafische/ultramafische Intrusion mit dem Potenzial, Edel- und Basismetallmineralisierungen zu beherbergen. Historische Flusssedimentproben in der Umgebung der Intrusion ergaben "bemerkenswerte" Chrom- und Nickelanomalien. - Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt: ein breites Gebiet mit einer Fläche von ~15 km2, das als wahrscheinliche Magmakammer und mögliche geschichtete Intrusion mit Potenzial für PGEs, Gold und Basismetalle interpretiert wird. - Krustale Strukturen: NE-SW verlaufend, wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit dem Auseinanderbrechen des Nordatlantiks. Mögliche Grabenstruktur mit einer Breite von ~38 km, die sich von Nordost nach Südwest durch das Ryberg-Projektgebiet erstreckt. Die nördliche Krustenstruktur befindet sich in der Nähe von Sortekap und wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet. 1. Einführung 1.1. Überblick über die Feldsaison 2021 Auf den Grundstücken Miki, Sortekap und Cascata wurden Bohrungen durchgeführt; die meisten Untersuchungsergebnisse liegen nun vor, die restlichen stehen noch aus. Das Unternehmen bohrte 9 Löcher bei Miki (MIDD001-MIDD009), 3 Löcher bei Sortekap (SODD001-SODD003) und 2 Löcher bei Cascata (CADD001-CADD002). Dazu wurden drei Diamantbohrgeräte und eine Gruppe von Mitarbeitern eingesetzt, die an Bord eines Unterkunftsschiffes im J.C. Jacobsen Fjord stationiert waren. Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen wurde die erste regionale geophysikalische Untersuchung, die jemals durchgeführt wurde, per Hubschrauber geflogen. Die Vermessung erfasste magnetische, radiometrische und Höhendaten und wurde in einem Abstand von 200 m in Ost-West-Richtung (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle 2.000 m) durchgeführt, außer bei den Miki- und Sortekap-Prospekten, wo der Abstand auf 100 m (mit N-S-Verbindungslinien alle 1.000 m) verringert wurde. Die Flughöhe betrug nominal 25 m, und es wurde eine Gesamtstrecke von 24.315 km zurückgelegt. 2. Vorhandene Schürfstellen 2.1. Sortekap 2.1.1. Zusammenfassung Das Konzessionsgebiet Sortekap (Abbildung 3) enthält mafische und ultramafische Lithologien, die im Jahr 2021 mit drei Diamantbohrungen erkundet wurden, die auf eine Anomalie der induzierten Polarisation (IP) abzielten, die als niedrigwinklige Verwerfung interpretiert wird. Die Bohrungen stießen auf eine Stringer- und Adersulfidmineralisierung mit anomalen Nickel-, Kupfer- und Kobaltgehalten in ultramafischem Gestein sowie auf eine adergebundene Goldmineralisierung in Amphibolit. Von den drei Bohrlöchern bei Sortekap stehen die Ergebnisse noch aus. Es handelt sich um 71 Proben für SODD001, 262 Proben für SODD002 und 88 Proben für SODD003. Die regionale magnetisch-radiometrische Untersuchung wurde in einem Abstand von 100 m über Sortekap geflogen und identifizierte das Vorhandensein einer Struktur im Krustenbereich in Form einer tiefliegenden Verwerfung und einer magnetischen Anomalie bei Sortekap, die mit ultramafischen Lithologien übereinstimmt, die vielversprechend für Nickel sind. 2.1.2. Geochemie der Sortekap-Bohrung Die Untersuchungsergebnisse haben breite Zonen mit anomalen Nickelkonzentrationen >0,1 % in CADD001 und eine Goldmineralisierung in CADD003 identifiziert. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse sind in Tabelle 1 und Anhang 1 aufgeführt. / Tabelle 1 Ausgewählte Sortekap-Abschnitte bei einem Cutoff-Gehalt von 0,1 % Ni und/oder 1,0 g/t Au, einer Mindestbreite von 1 m und einer maximalen internen Verdünnung von 4 m. Einschließlich Co, Cu und S als Co-Elemente. Die Bohrlochlängen sind angegeben, die tatsächlichen Mächtigkeiten sind nicht bekannt . Der Großteil des Gesteins, das die Nickelmineralisierung beherbergt, ist ultramafisch und enthält einen hohen Chromgehalt (>0,2 % Cr), Magnesiumoxid (>30 % MgO) und relativ wenig Silizium (<20 % Si). Der Abschnitt mit 15m @ 0,23% Ni aus 195m Bohrtiefe weist auch 0,02% Kupfer und 1,4% Schwefel auf, was auf das Vorhandensein von Pentlandit (Nickelsulfid), Chalkopyrit (Kupfersulfid) und Pyrrhotit schließen lässt. Dies sind alles häufige Minerale in Nickelsulfidlagerstätten, wobei Pyrrhotit im Bohrkern mit bloßem Auge leicht zu erkennen und magnetisch ist (Abbildungen 4 und 5). Wenn der Schwefelgehalt abnimmt, nimmt auch die Ausstattung mit Nickel, Kupfer und Kobalt ab, was darauf hindeutet, dass diese Elemente in Sulfiden und nicht in Silikatmineralien vorhanden sind.

Die mineralisierten Stringer- und Adersulfide sind ermutigend, da sie auf die Migration einer magmatischen Sulfidschmelze hinweisen. In Verbindung mit dem Vorhandensein ultramafischer Lithologien ist dies ein ideales Umfeld für die Ansammlung von Nickelsulfiden. Die strukturellen Messungen des Bohrkerns werden in Verbindung mit den magnetischen und IP-geophysikalischen Daten ausgewertet, um den optimalen Bohrstandort für die in diesem Jahr geplanten Bohrungen zu bestimmen.

In Bohrloch CADD003 wurde Gold identifiziert, wobei drei Vorkommen mit >0,1 g/t Gold gefunden wurden, die in Tabelle 1 detailliert aufgeführt sind. Der bisher beste Goldabschnitt ist 1 m mit 1,8 g/t Au aus 12 m Bohrtiefe, wobei das Gold höchstwahrscheinlich in einer oder mehreren Quarzadern (Abbildung 6) vorkommt, die in Amphibolit eingeschlossen sind. Der Abschnitt wird erneut beprobt, um den Goldgehalt der Quarzader ohne Verdünnung durch das umgebende Muttergestein zu bestimmen. 2.1.3. Geophysik von Sortekap Das Sortekap-Prospekt wurde in einem Abstand von 100 m geflogen und befindet sich ca. 1,5 km nördlich der interpretierten Krustenstruktur, die als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet wird, die von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft und nach Süden einfällt (Abbildung 7). Diese Verwerfung hat eine Neigungsverschiebung von ~1 km (nach Süden versetzt) und eine sinistrale Streichenverschiebung von ~4 km. Die Verwerfung bildete sich wahrscheinlich während der Öffnung des Nordatlantiks, als sich Grönland von Nordeuropa trennte, und stellt möglicherweise das nördliche Ende einer Grabenstruktur dar, die ~38 km breit ist und von Nordost nach Südwest verläuft (siehe Abschnitt 2.4). Die Geologie bei Sortekap wird von ultramafischen und amphibolitischen Einheiten dominiert, die sich an der hängenden Wand (südlich) einer niedrigwinkligen Verwerfung (in der Verlängerung der Sortekap-Verwerfung?) befinden, die bei der IP-Vermessung identifiziert wurde. Die Geologie am Fuß (nördlich) wird von Grundgebirgsgneis dominiert. Die neu gewonnenen magnetischen Daten zeigen eine starke magnetische Anomalie in der Nähe von Sortekap, die wahrscheinlich auf das Vorhandensein von Magnetit zurückzuführen ist, das bei der Serpentinisierung von ultramafischem Gestein entsteht. SODD001 wurde in ein magnetisches Hoch gebohrt, während SODD002 und SODD003 leicht südlich in ein magnetisches Tief gebohrt wurden, das als das Vorhandensein eines umgekehrt polarisierten, N-S verlaufenden mafischen Erzgangs interpretiert wird (wurde in SODD002 von 44,7 m bis 126,5 m durchteuft). Ein zweiter, in N-S-Richtung verlaufender, umgekehrt polarisierter Gang verläuft östlich des Sortekap-Prospekts; beide sind wahrscheinlich Teil desselben Ereignisses, das den Miki-Gang hervorbrachte. Das magnetische Hoch bestimmt das Gebiet, das für die Nickelmineralisierung von Interesse ist und eine Fläche von ~5 km2 umfasst (Abbildung 7). 2.2. Miki 2.2.1. Zusammenfassung Das Miki-Prospekt (Abbildung 3) ist aussichtsreich für eine magmatische Sulfidmineralisierung. Bei früheren Explorationsaktivitäten wurde eine Kupfer- und Nickelmineralisierung in Verbindung mit Palladium, Gold und Kobalt im Aufschluss identifiziert. Die Mineralisierung ist in Form von Blasen und Kügelchen innerhalb und am Rand des gabbroischen Miki Dyke vorhanden. Frühere elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchungen identifizierten Ziele, die 2021 bebohrt wurden, wobei die geochemischen Ergebnisse bestätigten, dass die durchteuften Sulfide überwiegend aus Pyrrhotit bestehen, der im Grundgebirgsgneis vorkommt und nicht mit der Mineralisierung im Miki Dyke in Verbindung steht. Neue Erkenntnisse aus der regionalen geophysikalischen Untersuchung haben magnetische Anomalien von Interesse identifiziert, die für das diesjährige Feldprogramm als vorrangig angesehen werden. 2.2.2. Geochemie der Miki-Bohrung Die für die Bohrlöcher bei Miki erhaltenen geochemischen Untersuchungsdaten haben bestätigt, dass es sich bei den vorhandenen Sulfiden überwiegend um Pyrrhotit handelt, der im Grundgebirgsgneis eingelagert ist. Diese Standorte wurden gebohrt, nachdem eine im Jahr 2020 durchgeführte bodengestützte elektromagnetische (EM) Untersuchung leitfähige Ziele identifiziert hatte, die für eine Bohrung in Frage kamen. In den Zieltiefen wurde Pyrrhotit angetroffen, was die EM-Leiter erklärt. Diese stehen jedoch nicht in Zusammenhang mit der Kupfer- und Nickelsulfidmineralisierung, die an der Oberfläche innerhalb und an den Rändern des Miki Dyke identifiziert wurde. Daher wird der Miki Dyke weiterhin nicht durch Bohrungen erprobt und die vorhandenen EM-Daten werden auf der Grundlage der Ergebnisse des Bohr- und geophysikalischen Programms 2020 neu interpretiert. 2.2.3. Miki Geophysik Der Miki Dyke wurde in einem engeren Linienabstand von 100 m geflogen und ist in den magnetischen Daten deutlich zu erkennen, und zwar als magnetisches Tief, da er umgekehrt polarisiert ist (Abbildung 8). An seiner südlichsten Ausdehnung weist er eine Breite von ~1,2 km auf, die nach Norden hin abnimmt. Der Standort des Bohrprogramms 2021 liegt östlich des Deichs, innerhalb einer schmalen magnetischen Zone, die parallel zu den modellierten elektromagnetischen (EM) Platten verläuft und mit diesen übereinstimmt. Innerhalb des Deichs gibt es zwei Zonen von Interesse: (1) ein ~500 m langer, stark magnetischer Grat mit einem zweiten ~150 m langen, stark magnetischen Grat im Nordosten und (2) ein ~1,6 km langer magnetischer Grat am nördlichen Ende des Miki-Dykes. Diese Merkmale wurden im Jahr 2021 nicht erbohrt und stellen wahrscheinlich Stellen dar, an denen tiefer liegendes ultramafisches Gestein durch den späteren Miki Dyke nach oben transportiert wurde, wie im Feld beobachtet (Abbildung 9). In jeder Zone wurden bei historischen Oberflächenbeprobungen erhöhte Werte von Kupfer, Nickel, Kobalt und Palla-dium in magmatischen Sulfidblasen und -kugeln festgestellt. Diese Zonen werden als vorrangige Ziele betrachtet und sollen noch in diesem Jahr durch Bohrungen erprobt werden. 2.3. Cascata 2.3.1. Zusammenfassung Das Prospektionsgebiet Cascata wurde im Jahr 2021 durch die Entdeckung bei der Erkundung des Geländes neu identifiziert (Abbildung 3). Es besteht aus vulkanisch-sedimentären Einheiten mit Linsen aus Massivsulfid und einer tieferen gabbroischen, geschichteten mafischen Intrusion, die als Aurora-Intrusion" bezeichnet wird. Zwei Bohrungen wurden abgeschlossen, wobei die Ergebnisse für den unteren Teil von CADD001 (der die Aurora-Intrusion enthält) und für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 noch ausstehen. Vor den in dieser Meldung erwähnten Daten lagen für Cascata keine geophysikalischen Daten vor. 2.3.2. Geochemie der Cascata Bohrung Die Geochemie der Hauptelemente des gesamten Gesteins der von Bohrung CADD001 durchteuften Sequenz entspricht der beobachteten Sequenz, die aus schwarzen Schiefern und Tuffen besteht, die gelegentlich von Eruptivgestein durchschnitten werden. Von Interesse sind zwei mineralisierte Bereiche innerhalb der schwarzen Schiefer, die in einer Tiefe von 150 m und 180 m angetroffen wurden und einen erheblichen Anstieg des Eisengehalts (> 25 % bzw. 19 %) in Verbindung mit Schwefel (> 10 % bzw. 9 %) aufweisen, was mit dem Vorhandensein von Eisen als Sulfid vereinbar ist. Dies wird durch die visuelle Beobachtung einer groben Sulfidmineralisierung bestätigt, die den schwarzen Schiefer durchdringend ersetzt (Abbildung 10). Diese mineralisierten Horizonte weisen (im Vergleich zum Hintergrund) erhöhte Konzentrationen an Kupfer (264 ppm), Zink (230 ppm) und Blei (289 ppm) auf. Die extreme Anreicherung von Zinn (389 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~2,1 ppm Krustenwerten) und Wolfram (75 ppm - im Vergleich zu ~1,9 ppm Krustenwerten) gibt jedoch mehr Aufschluss über die Art der mineralisierenden Flüssigkeiten, was auf einen Metalltransport aus einer relativ nahen magmatischen Quelle schließen lässt, da beide Elemente relativ immobil sind. Für die Aurora-Intrusion, eine geschichtete gabbroische Intrusion, die an der Basis von CADD001 durchschnitten wurde, sowie für den gesamten Bereich von CADD002 stehen die Analysen noch aus. Bei der Aurora-Intrusion werden in einem ersten Durchgang Analysen auf Kupfer und Palladium durchgeführt, die, wenn sie aufgezeichnet werden, als Indikator für die Wahrscheinlichkeit und den Standort eines mineralisierten Riffhorizonts bzw. mineralisierter Riffhorizonte dienen können. 2.3.3. Cascata Geophysik Die magnetischen Daten haben vulkanisch-sedimentäre Einheiten und mafische Schwälle/Flüsse identifiziert, von denen bekannt ist, dass sie an diesem Standort vorhanden sind. Magnetische Daten sind nicht immer gut geeignet, um aussichtsreiche Lokalitäten für mafische, in Vulkansedimenten enthaltene Massivsulfide (VHMS) zu identifizieren, sie sind jedoch nützlich, um das Gebiet von Interesse einzugrenzen, in dem die Vulkansedimentabfolge vorhanden ist (Abbildung 11).

Die gabbroische geschichtete mafische Intrusion (LMI) Aurora", die in den Bohrungen von 2021 identifiziert wurde, ist in den magnetischen Daten nicht ohne Weiteres identifizierbar, da die Intrusion durch darüber liegende sedimentäre und vulkanische Einheiten verdeckt ist. Das Entdeckungsbohrloch befindet sich jedoch ~2 km südlich einer interpretierten Struktur im Krustenmaßstab, und das LMI könnte über diesen Kanal abgelagert worden sein. 3. Neue Explorationsziele 3.1. Pyramid Die Lokalität Pyramid (Abbildung 3) enthält die beiden auffälligsten Merkmale der magnetischen Untersuchung, die aus zwei sehr starken magnetischen Erhebungen bestehen (Abbildung 12). Die südliche Hauptanomalie hat eine Amplitude von 10.000 nT, während die kleinere Anomalie im Nordwesten eine Amplitude von 3.000 nT aufweist. Die beiden Anomalien befinden sich auf einer Halbinsel, die etwa 10 km südöstlich des Sortekap-Prospekts liegt (wo Bohrungen im Jahr 2021 eine Nickelsulfid- und Goldmineralisierung durchschnitten). Der größte Teil der Halbinsel besteht aus Sedimenten. Die Standorte der magnetischen Anomalien unterscheiden sich jedoch erheblich und werden zunächst als magmatische Intrusionen interpretiert. Die magnetischen Daten zeigen eine Zone mit Magnetitzerstörung unmittelbar westlich der größeren südlichen Intrusion, die auf eine Zone mit hydrothermaler Alteration hinweisen könnte. Im Jahr 2021 wurden Luftaufnahmen von Pyramid gemacht (Abbildung 13), wobei visuelle Beobachtungen auf das Vorhandensein von oxidierenden Mineralien hindeuteten. Bislang wurden keine Oberflächenproben entnommen oder Bohrungen durchgeführt.

Während der Interpretation der geophysikalischen Daten (siehe Abschnitt 2.4) wurden die magnetischen Daten so simuliert, dass sie in einer Flughöhe von 1 km erfasst wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur stärkere Merkmale wie Strukturen auf der Kruste zurückblieben und das Fortbestehen der Pyramidenintrusion sichtbar wurde (Abbildung 14). Eine einzelne Intrusion in der Tiefe und zwei an der Oberfläche deuten darauf hin, dass sich die Intrusion verzweigt hat, als sie sich der Oberfläche näherte. 3.2. Quest Im Südwesten des Projektgebiets, am Kopf des J.C. Jacobsen Fjords, befindet sich Quest, ein in den magnetischen Daten identifiziertes Merkmal, das als Intrusion interpretiert wird (Abbildungen 3 und 15). Seine Oberflächenausprägung ist annähernd kreisförmig mit einem Durchmesser von ~700 m (daher eine Fläche von ~1,5 km2) und scheint durch N-S verlaufende Erzgänge an seinem Ost- und Westrand begrenzt zu sein. Die Anomalie befindet sich innerhalb einer Oberflächensenke und könnte eine erodierte mafisch-ultramafische Intrusion darstellen, die als aussichtsreich für Edel- und Basismetalle gilt. Historische Bachsedimentproben in der Nähe (Abbildung 16, Tabelle 2 und Anhang 4) wurden 1991 von Platinova Resources Ltd. entnommen, deren Ergebnisse in einem Feldbericht detailliert beschrieben werden:

"...ausgedehnte Cr-, Ni- und Cu-anomale Zone von der Westseite des Schelderup Gletschers bis zum nordwestlichen Ende des Jacobsen Fjords" und "Das bemerkenswerteste Merkmal ist die Erhöhung von Cr und Ni im Jacobsen Fjord im Vergleich zu den Gebieten des Ryberg und Nansen Fjords.". / Tabelle 2 Historische Bachsediment-Geochemieergebnisse von Platinova Resources Ltd (1991) 3.3. Qiterpiaaneq In den magnetischen Daten wurde eine große Intrusion identifiziert, die sich im zentralen Osten des Projektgebiets befindet und als Qiterpiaaneq-Prospekt bezeichnet wird (Abbildung 3). Die Intrusion wird mit einer Fläche von 15 km2 (3,5 km x 4,5 km) interpretiert, wobei die großen Abmessungen darauf hindeuten, dass es sich um eine Magmakammer handeln könnte. Sie grenzt an eine interpretierte Struktur auf der Kruste an, was die Vermutung unterstützt, dass es sich um eine Intrusion handelt, die eine Hauptstruktur hinaufgewandert ist (Abbildung 17).

Die Intrusion befindet sich an der Schnittstelle zwischen einem Grundgebirgsgneis und darüber liegenden Sedimenten, was typisch für andere Magmakammern in der Umgebung ist. Östlich der interpretierten Intrusion deuten Landsat-8-Infrarotbänder auf das Vorhandensein ausgeprägter tonreicher Zonen in den Wirtslithologien hin, die auf eine mit der Einlagerung verbundene Alteration hinweisen könnten. Wenn Qiterpiaaneq tatsächlich eine Magmakammer darstellt, dann ist sie aussichtsreich für PGEs, Gold und Basismetallmineralisierungen. 3.4. Krustale Strukturen Das Vorhandensein regionaler Krustenstrukturen ist seit einiger Zeit bekannt, aber ihre genaue Lage und Bewegungsrichtung war aufgrund fehlender regionaler Geophysik nicht eindeutig. Bei der Interpretation der magnetischen Daten wurde simuliert, dass sie in 1 km Flughöhe erfasst wurden, um oberflächennahe Merkmale zu entfernen, so dass nur stärkere Merkmale wie Krustenstrukturen übrig blieben (Abbildung 14). Es wird davon ausgegangen, dass drei NE-SW verlaufende Krustenstrukturen vorhanden sind, die subparallel zur Küstenlinie ausgerichtet sind (Abbildung 18). Diese Strukturen stehen wahrscheinlich im Zusammenhang mit der Abtrennung Grönlands von Nordwesteuropa während der Öffnung des Nordatlantiks. Die nördlichste Struktur wird als normal verlaufende Verwerfung interpretiert, die in südöstlicher Richtung mit einer Auslenkung von 800-1.000 m einfällt (Wager 1947). Es ist auch eine Streichen-Schieben-Komponente mit einer sinistralen Verschiebung von etwa 4 km erkennbar. Diese Struktur wird als Sortekap-Verwerfung bezeichnet und befindet sich unmittelbar südlich der geophysikalischen Untersuchung mit induzierter Polarisation (IP) 2020 und des Bohrprogramms 2021. Die mittleren und südlichsten Strukturen auf der Kruste weisen keine Anzeichen für eine Streichen-Schieben-Bewegung auf und neigen sich wahrscheinlich auch nach Süden. Zwischen den einzelnen Strukturen befindet sich eine interpretierte Reihe halber Gräben, wobei die Blöcke nach Nordwesten geneigt sind. Umgekehrt könnte es sich bei der südlichsten Struktur um eine nach Norden geneigte nor-malische Verwerfung handeln, die die südliche Ausdehnung eines Grabens markiert (wobei die Sortekap-Verwerfung die nördliche Ausdehnung darstellt), der ~38 km breit ist und sich durch das Projektgebiet erstreckt. Eine Bodenuntersuchung ist erforderlich, um zu bestätigen, welche Interpretation richtig ist. Für und im Auftrag des Vorstands Guy Le Page 4. Feldsaison 2022 Das Bohrprogramm 2021 hat zusammen mit der breit angelegten geophysikalischen Untersuchung mehrere Aussichten auf eine breite Palette von Mineralisierungsarten aufgezeigt, die es wert sind, weiter verfolgt zu werden. Darüber hinaus haben die bisherigen Feldaktivitäten die Aussichten in diesem weitgehend unerforschten Terran deutlich gemacht.

Das Unternehmen beginnt nun mit der detaillierten Planung für die Feldsaison 2022, die, sofern es das Budget zulässt, weitere Explorationsarbeiten an den in dieser Meldung beschriebenen Zielen vorsieht.

Darüber hinaus beabsichtigt Conico, in diesem Jahr ein Bohrprogramm bei Mestersvig zu starten, das zahlreiche hochgradige Gesteinssplitterproben, Ziele aus der Bodengravitationsuntersuchung und hochgradige Zinkabschnitte aus historischen Bohrkampagnen weiterverfolgen wird.

Das Unternehmen prüft auch verschiedene Finanzierungsoptionen für Ryberg und Mestersvig und wird den Markt zu gegebener Zeit informieren. Für und im Namen des Vorstands, Guy T Le Page, FFIN, MAusIMM

Director

Disclaimer The interpretations and conclusions reached in this report are based on current geological theory and the best evidence available to the authors at the time of writing. It is the nature of all scientific conclusions that they are founded on an assessment of probabilities and, however high these probabilities might be, they make no claim for complete certainty. Any economic decisions that might be taken based on interpretations or conclusions contained in this report will therefore carry an element of risk. This report contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. These statements reflect current expectations, intentions or strategies regarding the future and assumptions based on currently available information. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties materialise, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary from the expectations, intentions and strategies described in this report. No obligation is assumed to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, opinions and estimates should change or to reflect other future developments. Competent Person's Statements

The information contained in this report relating to exploration results for the Greenland projects is based on information compiled or reviewed by Thomas Abraham-James, the CEO of Longland Resources Ltd. Mr. Abraham-James has a B.Sc. Hons (Geol) and is a Chartered Professional (CPGeo) and Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM). Mr. Abraham-James has sufficient experience of relevance to the styles of mineralisation and the types of deposit under consideration, and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Joint Ore Reserve Committee (JORC) "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr. Abraham-James consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on information in the form and context in which it appears.



Annex 1: Significant Drill Results (>0.1% Ni and/or 1.0g/t Au, including internal dilution up to a maximum of 4m)

/ Annex 2: Collar Coordinates for all 2021 Ryberg Diamond Drill-Holes / Annex 4: Historic Stream Sediment Geochemistry (Platinova Resources Ltd, 1991) /



Annex 5: JORC Code, 2012 Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary Sampling



techniques Nature and quality of sampling (e.g. cut channels, random chips, or specific specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or handheld XRF instruments, etc.). These examples should not be taken as limiting the broad meaning of sampling. * 2021 Geophysics: The survey was flown by NRG using their Xplorer system which is a specialised industry standard measurement tool for the capture of magnetic, radiometric and elevation data. Data was acquired with a single sensor AEA universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at 20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide radiometric detector recording at 2Hz, Free Flight radar altimeter recording at 20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m = ±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz.

* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Holes were drilled to variable depth dependent upon observation from the supervising geologist.

* Diamond drill-core is BTW diameter and was cut in half by a diamond saw on-site and half core sent to a laboratory for analysis.

* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. * 2021 Geophysics: A base station magnetometer was used, when the diurnal variation is greater than a 3.0 nT (peak to peak) deviation from a long chord equivalent to a period of one minute, the part of the survey flown during that period must be re-flown.

* A figure of merit was performed by carrying out a series of rolls, pitches and yaws while flying parallel to both traverse and tie-line orientations at high altitude in the same magnetic latitude as the survey area. A high pass filter is used to remove long-wavelength geological response leaving the magnetic response which is primarily due to the residual response of the aircraft after compensation. The summation of manoeuvre noise in four directions must be less than 2 nT.

* Several lines flown over a well-controlled magnetic feature are used to establish the lag and relationship between GPS and magnetic readings (parallax).

* All data was verified by a third-party consultant only a weekly basis, with any inconsistent data re-flown. * The radar altimeter is calibrated at the start of every survey.

* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Sampling was undertaken using Longland Resources' sampling protocols and QAQC procedures.

* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the Public Report. In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be relatively simple (e.g. 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assay'). In other cases, more explanation may be required, such as where there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (e.g. submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. * 2021 Geophysics: The geophysical interpretation is based on data from the survey data and determination of mineralisation can only be made by field inspection.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Diamond drilling was used to obtain 42.5mm diameter core that was visually inspected by the supervising geologist with samples of interest halved (sample widths vary between 0.3m and 1.0m) then sent to a laboratory. The laboratory crushed, split and pulverised to produce a 30g charge for assay.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Drilling techniques Drill type (e.g. core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (e.g. core diameter, triple or standard tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core is oriented and if so, by what method, etc.). * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: BTW diameter (42.5mm) drill core using standard tube. Down-hole surveys were taken using the Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ and Reflex EZ-Trac. Core orientations were taken using the Reflex ACT III.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Drill sample recovery Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Diamond drillers measure core recoveries for every drill run completed using either 3m or 10ft core barrels. The core recovery is also physically measured by a technician using a tape measure for every "run".



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: The drillers utilised their expertise and drill additives to maximise sample recovery. Diamond drill core by its nature collects relatively uncontaminated samples. All core is cleaned before sampled.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: There was no significant loss of material in the reported mineralised intervals.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Logging Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Drill-holes were logged for lithology, alteration, mineralisation, structure, weathering, wetness and obvious contamination by a geologist. Data is then captured in a database appropriate for mineral resource estimation.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, channel, etc.) photography. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: All core logging is qualitative. Photos have been taken for all trays of drill core.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: In their entirety.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Sub-sampling techniques and sample preparation If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Cut in half using a core saw with a diamond blade.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether sampled wet or dry. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Not applicable.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample preparation technique. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: The sample preparation technique is judged appropriate for the sample type and mineralisation style being tested. - All core was marked up for sampling by qualified geologists prior to core cutting. Sample lengths range from 0.3 to 1.0m. Sample preparation comprised industry standard oven drying, crushing, and pulverising. Homogenised pulp material was used for assaying.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No sub-sampling occurred.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in-situ material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-half sampling. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No field duplicates or second half sampling occurred.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Halved 42.5mm drill core is deemed appropriate for this early stage reconnaissance drilling. No detailed grain size analysis of mineralised intersections has occurred, therefore no further comment can be made.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Quality of assay data and laboratory tests The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Samples were assayed by independent certified commercial laboratories (Intertek Group plc and SGS laboratories). The laboratories are experienced in the preparation and analysis of base and precious metal sulphide ores. Samples analysed at Intertek via (1) lead collection fire assay ICP-MS for precious metals which is considered total and (2) four acid digestion with MS for the other elements and is considered near total. Samples analysed at SGS via (1) lead collection fire assay ICP-OES for precious metals which is considered total and (2) sodium peroxide fusion with ICP-OES for the other elements and is considered total.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc., the parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. * The different survey data was collected simultaneously using NRG's Xplorer system. Flight lines were oriented E-W at a spacing of 200m (except at the Miki and Sortekap Prospects where spacing was 100m), with tie lines oriented N-S at a spacing of 2,000m (except at the Miki and Sortekap where spacing was 1,000m). Total flight distance was 24,215 line km flown at a nominal altitude of 20-25m. Data was acquired with a single sensor AEA universal helistinger, NRG RDAS II acquisition system sampling at 20Hz, NRG RDAC II magnetometer counter recording at 20Hz, Scintrex CS3 magnetometer sensor recording at 20Hz, Bartington fluxgate magnetometer recording at 20Hz with a bandwidth of 0.3KHz, Radiation Solutions gamma-ray spectrometer with a measuring range of 0 - 3MeV, sodium iodide radiometric detector recording at 2Hz, Free Flight radar altimeter recording at 20Hz (accuracy at 0-10m = ±0.3m, 10-762m = ±0.5m), and SF-01 laser altimeter with a resolution of 1cm recording at 20Hz.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Not applicable.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling:



Internal laboratory checks were used, and an acceptable level of accuracy was achieved (i.e., 2 standard deviations).



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Verification of sampling and assaying The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel. * 2021 Geophysics: All data was verified by ExploreGeo Pty Ltd, an independent geophysical consultancy.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Significant intersections have been verified by alternative qualified company personnel.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. The use of twinned holes. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No twinned holes were drilled.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. * 2021 Geophysics: All data was transmitted directly from the geophysical contractor to the independent geophysicist via internet transfer. Backups were kept on site by the contractor on laptop and external hard drive.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: All drill data was captured on site using company laptops and GPS. Drill data was entered into Microsoft Excel and has since been exported to a Maxwell DataShed industry specific database. While on site, all data was backed up daily onto a cloud server and external harddrive. Hardcopy data such as daily drill sheets were scanned and backed up onto the cloud and external harddrive. After returning from site, all data was uploaded to the Company's server and backed up on the cloud.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Discuss any adjustment to assay data. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No adjustments have been made.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Given the absence of detailed historical information relating to the assay data, no adjustment to the assay data has been made. The data has been reported as it was recorded in the original documentation. Location of data points Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral Resource estimation. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Drill hole collar locations were recorded using a Garmin handheld GPS which has an accuracy of <8m. Down-hole surveys were recorded using either a Reflex Gyro Sprint-IQ tool or Reflex EZ-Trac.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No accurate survey data exists, only approximate locations indicated on a scanned topographic map. Specification of the grid system used. * 2021 Geophysics: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: UTM WGS84 Zone 25N.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No grid system is reported as being used.

Quality and adequacy of topographic control. * 2021 Geophysics: Topographic information was sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy).



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Topographic information was sourced from the Greenland Mapping Project (GIMP) digital elevation model (30m accuracy).



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: There is no mention of topographic control in the Platinova Resources Ltd report. Data spacing and distribution Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. * 2021 Geophysics: Flight lines were oriented E-W at a spacing of 200m (except at the Miki and Sortekap Prospects where spacing was 100m), with tie lines oriented N-S at a spacing of 2,000m (except at the Miki and Sortekap where spacing was 1,000m). Total flight distance was 24,215 line km flown at a nominal altitude of 20-25m.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Drill-holes are not located in a grid pattern, they were selected based on specific technical and access controls.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: The Platinova Resources Ltd report indicates that stream sediment samples were taken where streams were present. Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications applied. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: The data spacing is not deemed to be sufficient for this criterion. Drill spacing was based on geological criteria and is exploratory in nature.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: The data spacing is not deemed to be sufficient for this criterion. Stream sediment spacing was based on the presence of streams and is exploratory in nature. Whether sample compositing has been applied. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No sample compositing was applied.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Orientation of data in relation to geological structure Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit type.

* 2021 Geophysics: The survey flight lines were flown E-W, which is adjacent to most geological structures under investigation and therefore considered to be unbiased.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: The orientation of the drilling is approximately perpendicular to the strike and dip of the geophysical/lithological target and therefore should not be biased. * 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this should be assessed and reported if material. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: There are no known biases caused by the orientation of the drill holes.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Sample security The measures taken to ensure sample security. * 2021 Geophysics: Three harddrives containing the geophysical data were distributed, then loaded to a secure server when in Iceland.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Samples were taken from the field to storage on the charter vessel where the core processing facilities were. From there they were either flown or shipped to Iceland on a private charter. They were then transported by courier directly to Intertek, or via secure shipping container to SGS.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. Audits or reviews The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. * 2021 Geophysics: The raw geophysical data collected by the contractor was reviewed by Kim Frankcombe of ExploreGeo Pty Ltd.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: No audits or reviews of the sampling techniques and data have been undertaken.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No audits or reviews of the sampling techniques and data have been undertaken. Section 2: Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral tenement and land tenure status Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, wilderness or national park and environmental settings. * The Ryberg Project is wholly within Mineral Exploration Licences 2017/06 and 2019/38, located on the east coast of Greenland. They are held 100% by Longland Resources Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Conico Ltd. The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. * The tenure is secure and in good standing at the time of writing. There are no known impediments.

Exploration done by other parties Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. * Previous exploration was conducted by Platinova Resources Ltd, Platina Resources Ltd and the University of Leicester. This consists of outcrop/stream sampling and geochemistry. Geology Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. * Deposit types: magmatic sulphide, orogenic gold, and volcano-sedimentary hosted massive sulphide.



* Geological setting: The project area is located within the North Atlantic Igneous Province (NAIP), a Tertiary volcanic centre that covered an area of approximately 1.3 million km2 in continental flood basalts (6.6 million km3 in volume), making it one of the largest volcanic events in history. Volcanism is associated with the opening of the North Atlantic, and presence of a mantle plume (what is now the Icelandic hotspot). The project area represents an erosional interface where the flood basalts have been removed, revealing the basement geology beneath. The project area is adjacent to a triple junction (failed rift) and consists of Archaean orthogneiss, Tertiary gabbro/flood basalt, and Cretaceous-Tertiary sediments (rift valley basin). Approximately 70% of the geology within the sedimentary basin has been intruded by Tertiary sills that are feeders to the overlying plateau basalts. There are also feeder dykes, and layered mafic intrusions - it is likely that there is also a large ultramafic body present at depth, evidence for this is in the form of ultramafic xenoliths brought to surface by magma conduits.



* Style of mineralisation: (1) massive/disseminated/vein magmatic copper and nickel sulphides with appreciable cobalt, palladium and gold. (2) gold in quartz veins. (3) massive sulphide VHMS. Drill hole Information A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:



- easting and northing of the drill hole collar



- elevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar



- dip and azimuth of the hole



- down hole length and interception depth



- hole length. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Refer to Table 1 and Annexes 1, 2 & 3.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Refer to Table 2 and Annex 4. Only assays are available and approximate locations (Figure 16). If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: This is not the case.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Much of this data does not exist due to the historic nature of the stream sediment sampling and not being recorded in the field report that the Company has in its possession. Data aggregation methods In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum and/or minimum grade truncations (e.g. cutting of high grades) and cut-off grades are usually Material and should be stated.



Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high-grade results and longer lengths of low-grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. * 2021 Geophysics: No data aggregation occurred.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Reported assays in the body of the report have been length weight averaged and use a cut-off of >0.1% nickel or 1.0g/t gold, over a minimum intercept length of 1.0m with a maximum of 4m internal dilution.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: No comment can be made as these details are not included in Platinova Resources Ltd's report. The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should be clearly stated. * Metal equivalents have not been used. Relationship between mineralisation widths and intercept lengths - These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of Exploration Results.



- If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is known, its nature should be reported.



- If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should be a clear statement to this effect (e.g. 'down hole length, true width not known'). * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill-hole angle is not known.



* Down hole length, true width not known.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Diagrams Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: Refer Figures 7, 8, & 11 and Annex 3.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: Not applicable. Balanced reporting Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. * 2021 Geophysics: Not applicable.



* 2021 Diamond Drilling: All assay data that has been reported is in Annex 1.



* 1991 Stream Sediment Sampling: All assay data that has been reported is in Annex 4. Other substantive exploration data Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. * The historical rock-chip precious metal tenors and other observations are published in Holwell et al, Mineralium Deposita, 2012, 47:3-21.



* Conico announcement dated 29 July 2020, ' Conico to acquire east Greenland projects via acquisition of Longland resources'. Further work The nature and scale of planned further work (e.g. tests for lateral extensions or depth extensions or large-scale step-out drilling). * Diamond drilling of known targets identified in the geophysical surveys. Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. * Figures 3, 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16, 17 & 18. Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:



Datei: press release german



01.02.2022 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.



Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.

Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de

