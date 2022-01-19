DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Change in the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Personnel

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Change in the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE



19.01.2022 / 11:07

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News



Change in the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE



- Inka Koljonen, CFO of SAF-HOLLAND SE, resigns as of January 31, 2022 to pursue a new professional challenge



- CEO Alexander Geis will take over the CFO responsibility on an interim basis



- The Supervisory Board thanks Mrs Koljonen for the good cooperation



Bessenbach, January 19, 2022. Inka Koljonen, member of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE responsible for Finance, Accounting and Controlling, Internal Audit, IT, Legal and Compliance and Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications, since September 1, 2020 resigns with effect from January 31, 2022 in order to pursue a new professional challenge with a large German truck manufacturer. SAF-HOLLAND CEO Alexander Geis will take over the CFO responsibility on an interim basis as of February 1, 2022.



"The Supervisory Board regrets Mrs Koljonen's decision to leave the company ahead of time", says Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE. "We would like to thank Mrs Koljonen for her commitment und the good, trustful and successful cooperation as well as her contributions to the company. We wish her much success in her future professional development".



SAF-HOLLAND CEO Alexander Geis adds: "Inka has made a significant contribution to the new focus of the CFO responsibility. I sincerely thank her for her commitment. We respect her decision but regret it very much. All of us in the company wish her much success and all the best for the future".



The Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE has started a selection process to identify a suitable successor.





Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918

ir@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE, located in Bessenbach, is one of the leading international manufacturers of chassis-related assemblies and components, primarily for trailers and trucks. In addition to axle and suspension systems, the product range includes fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins and landing gear, which are sold under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York brands. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. In the Aftermarket business, the Company supplies replacement parts to manufacturers' service networks (OES), wholesalers, and, with the help of distribution centers, to end customers and service centers via an extensive global sales network. With the innovation offensive "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT", SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and is driving forward the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. Around 3,600 committed employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today. Further information is available at: https://corporate.safholland.com/en

Future-oriented statements

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND SE. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.



Note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND SE does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.



