DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating

DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE / Key word(s): Rating

SAF-HOLLAND SE: Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating



26.04.2022 / 12:46

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SAF-HOLLAND SE: Scope Hamburg confirms investment grade rating

Bessenbach, April 26, 2022. SAF-HOLLAND ("SAF-HOLLAND"), one of the world's leading suppliers of trailer and truck components, today published the rating report of Scope Hamburg GmbH ("Scope Hamburg"). In it, Scope Hamburg sets SAF-HOLLAND SE's rating at BBB- with a stable outlook, thus confirming the investment grade rating.



Scope Hamburg highlights in particular the principle growth potentials from the increase in global transport volumes and the steadily increasing importance of the online business. Furthermore, Scope Hamburg expects SAF-HOLLAND to also benefit from the regulatory requirements for trailers and trucks, which are intended to increase road safety and limit the effects of climate change.



Market and geopolitical risks resulting from the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which Scope Hamburg believes will materialise in the short to medium term, may influence SAF-HOLLAND's profitability and financial development. However, the solid liquidity and financing base will have a stabilising effect. Also the structurally growing, more cyclically stable and higher margin aftermarket business will have a positive effect.



A summary of the Scope Hamburg rating report is available on the SAF-HOLLAND website at https://corporate.safholland.com/en/investor-relations/rating.





Contact

Petra Müller

Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications

Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918

ir@safholland.de

About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE, located in Bessenbach, is one of the leading international manufacturers of chassis-related assemblies and components, primarily for trailers and trucks. In addition to axle and suspension systems, the product range includes fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins and landing gear, which are sold under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, V.Orlandi and York brands. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEM) on six continents. In the Aftermarket business, the Company supplies replacement parts to manufacturers' service networks (OES), wholesalers, and, with the help of distribution centers, to end customers and service centers via an extensive global sales network. With the innovation offensive "SMART STEEL - ENGINEER BUILD CONNECT", SAF-HOLLAND combines mechanics with sensors and electronics and is driving forward the digital networking of commercial vehicles and logistics chains. Around 3,600 committed employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry today. Further information is available at: https://corporate.safholland.com/en

Future-oriented statements

This press release contains certain future-oriented statements that are based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the management of SAF-HOLLAND SE. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may lead to the actual results, financial position, development or performance of the company deviating considerably from the appraisals specified here. The company assumes no obligation to update future-oriented statements of this nature or adapt them to future events or developments.



Note

This announcement is for information purposes only and does neither constitute an offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities nor a solicitation of any offer to sell, purchase, exchange or transfer any securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. SAF-HOLLAND SE does not intend to register any securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States in connection with this announcement.



Contact:Petra MuellerHead of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG CommunicationsSAF-HOLLAND SEHauptstraße 2663856 BessenbachPhone +49 6095 301-918petra.mueller@safholland.de