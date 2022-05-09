DGAP-News: SAF-HOLLAND SE: Wilfried Trepels appointed Interim-CFO

09.05.2022 07:36:00

09.05.2022
Bessenbach, May 9, 2022. At its meeting on May 6, 2022, the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE appointed Wilfried Trepels as Interim-CFO with effect from May 16, 2022. Wilfried Trepels was already Chief Financial Officer of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. from 2005 to 2016 and will be responsible for the areas of Finance, Accounting and Controlling, Internal Audit, IT, Legal and Compliance as well as Investor Relations, Corporate & ESG Communications.

Dr Martin Kleinschmitt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, says: "Immediately after Ms Koljonen expressed her wish to leave the company, we started the search for a successor. We are in promising talks with candidates but can already foresee that a permanent replacement cannot be implemented at a prompt date.

At the same time, the large number of strategic issues in the area of responsibility of the CFO makes it necessary to have a proven financial expert with industry experience in this position as soon as possible, and thus also to relieve Alexander Geis. Wilfried Trepels is a proven expert in the commercial vehicle industry and an experienced CFO, as well as being very well connected and knowledgeable in dealing with international investors. I would like to expressly thank him for making himself available for this important task."

Alexander Geis, Chairman of the Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND SE, adds: "We have both already worked together very successfully and in a spirit of trust on the Group Management Board of SAF-HOLLAND S.A. from 2011 to 2016. We have set ourselves a lot of goals with our Strategy 2025. To achieve this, we need an excellently managed finance department. With the appointment of Wilfried Trepels, we can ensure exactly that. "

Contact

Petra Müller
Head of Investor Relations, Corporate and ESG Communications
Tel: +49 (0) 6095 301 918
ir@safholland.de


About SAF-HOLLAND

SAF-HOLLAND SE is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses. The product range includes, among other things, axle and suspension systems for trailers as well as fifth wheels for trucks and coupling systems for trucks, trailers and semi-trailers. In addition, SAF-HOLLAND develops innovative products to increase the efficiency, safety and environmental friendliness of commercial vehicles. The focus here is on the digitalization and networking of trailers as well as the electrification of axles. The products and solutions are marketed under the brands SAF, Holland, V.Orlandi, TrailerMaster, Neway, KLL and York. SAF-HOLLAND supplies original equipment to vehicle manufacturers on six continents. In the aftermarket business, the company supplies spare parts to the manufacturers' service networks as well as to wholesalers and, through an extensive global distribution network, to end customers and service centers. Around 3,600 dedicated employees worldwide are already working on the future of the transport industry. SAF-HOLLAND shares have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2007 and are part of the SDAX selection index. For further information, please visit: www.safholland.com.


Language: English
Company: SAF-HOLLAND SE
Hauptstraße 26
63856 Bessenbach
Germany
Phone: +496095301 - 918
E-mail: ir@safholland.de
Internet: www.safholland.com
ISIN: DE000SAFH001
WKN: SAFH00
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
