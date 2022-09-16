|
16.09.2022 12:37:07
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Group participation EUROPIPE receives major order for pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico
|
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Incoming Orders
At the end of August, EUROPIPE GmbH, a joint venture of Salzgitter Mannesmann GmbH and Aktien-Gesellschaft der Dillinger Hüttenwerke, received an order from TC Energy (TCE) to supply the Southeast Gateway Pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico.
In partnership with the Mexican state-owned power utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), TCE is building a new offshore gas pipeline to secure the power supply in southeastern Mexico. The 715 km deepwater pipeline is a $4.5 billion investment to supply energy to millions of Mexicans.
Around half of the very demanding 36" (DN 914 mm) thick-wall pipeline pipes will be supplied by
The Southeast Gateway Pipeline, which is scheduled to come on stream in mid-2025, will run from Tuxpan (state of Veracruz) through the Gulf of Mexico to Coatzacoalcos (state of Veracruz) and Dos Bocas (state of Tabasco) and will transport around 37 million cubic meters of Natural Gas per day.
The raw material for the pipe production is provided by EUROPIPE's shareholders, the Salzgitter Group and AG der Dillinger Hüttenwerke. EUROPIPE subsidiary MÜLHEIM PIPECOATINGS GmbH is responsible for the external coating and internal lining of the pipes.
Contact:Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
16.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1444525
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1444525 16.09.2022 CET/CEST
