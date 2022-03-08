|
08.03.2022 10:00:04
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter AG and Tenova continue close cooperation in realizing the SALCOS(R) program: memorandum of understanding signed for technical implementation.
|
DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Castellanza / Salzgitter, March 8, 2022 - Salzgitter AG and Tenova are stepping up their close technical cooperation and have concluded an important agreement for the realization of SALCOS(R) - SALzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking.
The two partners have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, thereby substantiating their close cooperation in the next steps toward realizing SALCOS(R). Conditional on the respective funding approvals, Salzgitter AG intends to order a DRI plant from Tenova with an annual capacity of 2.1 million tons for the future industrial production of directly reduced sponge iron. The plant will be based on the Energiron(R) technology, jointly developed by Tenova and Danieli.
Tenova affirms its great interest in realizing this project together with Salzgitter AG and, beyond this, in cooperating closely in future facilities projects in the areas of development, production, installation and construction of plants of this kind.
In signing this Memorandum of Understanding, the two companies reaffirm their cooperation based on a spirit of partnership and their joint determination to start construction work on the first stage of SALCOS(R) as early as the summer of this year.
SALCOS(R) is a ground-breaking program designed to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in steel production. The program is aimed at achieving a gradual transformation process away from carbon-intensive conventional steel production and toward direct reduction with the flexible and increasing deployment of hydrogen. Ultimately, CO2 emissions in the process chain can be reduced by more than 95 % and, upon full implementation, avoid one percent of Germany's entire CO2 emissions.
Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG: "The agreement with Tenova is a momentous milestone in the implementation of the SALCOS(R) program. It enables us to be in a position, to commence directly with the construction phase for realizing low CO2 steel production, once approval has been given to the public funding requested. SALCOS(R) secures the future sustainability of Salzgitter as a steel location and the jobs there."
"Tenova has invested hugely in recent years in developing technologies to substantially reduce energy consumption and improve steel production's environmental footprint. In this landmark development, hydrogen plays a central role and the SALCOS(R) concept could become a decisive milestone for our industry," says Roberto Pancaldi, Chief Executive Officer of Tenova.
For more information, visit www.tenova.com
About Salzgitter
Further information: SALCOS(R) - Climate Initiative for Low CO2 Steel Production
Contact:
Sara Secomandi, +39 0331 444 111, communications@tenova.com
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations / Head of Corporate Communication
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1296483
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1296483 08.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Salzgittermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Salzgittermehr Analysen
|07.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Baader Bank
|22.02.22
|Salzgitter Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Baader Bank
|22.02.22
|Salzgitter Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|17.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|07.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.03.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Baader Bank
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.22
|Salzgitter Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|22.02.22
|Salzgitter Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.01.22
|Salzgitter Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|09.12.21
|Salzgitter Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|19.11.21
|Salzgitter Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|08.09.21
|Salzgitter Sell
|UBS AG
|17.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|Salzgitter Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.02.22
|Salzgitter Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Salzgitter
|36,66
|0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeuerpause im Ukraine-Krieg: ATX weit in der Gewinnzone -- DAX zieht kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich mit hohen Aufschlägen. Auch die deutsche Börse schlägt am Mittwoch einen deutlichen Erholungskurs ein. In Fernost ging es zur Wochenmitte nach unten.