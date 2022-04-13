DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group to supply pipes linking up with the Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal

|
Salzgitter AG's subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH (MGR) has been commissioned by transmission system operator Open Grid Europe GmbH (OGE) with the delivery of line pipes for the Wilhelmshaven Pipeline Link (WPL).
The laying of the pipeline at short notice serves to diversify the sources of gas. This project is a prime example of the close and successful collaboration between policymakers, the authorities and companies.
As Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG commented: "We are acutely aware of the significance of this pipeline as a fundamental part of Germany's future energy supply and have prioritized the project accordingly. I am proud of our subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr and its performance capacity that has convinced our customer OGE of its ability to deliver the line pipes in shortest of possible time and to the required quality."
The pipeline from the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven leads close by the Etzel cavern facility where it will connect up to the existing German gas pipeline network. From there, initially up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year can be transported from the North Sea coast to the south and east of the country. According to the OGE requirements, the MGR line pipes will be manufactured so as to enable the pipeline to transport hydrogen in the future.
Contact:
Markus Heidler
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
13.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 5341 21-01
|Fax:
|+49 5341 21-2727
|E-mail:
|info@salzgitter-ag.de
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006202005
|WKN:
|620200
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1327457
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
