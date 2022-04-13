13.04.2022 11:00:01

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group to supply pipes linking up with the Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal

DGAP-News: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

13.04.2022 / 11:00
Salzgitter AG's subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr GmbH (MGR) has been commissioned by transmission system operator Open Grid Europe GmbH (OGE) with the delivery of line pipes for the Wilhelmshaven Pipeline Link (WPL).

The laying of the pipeline at short notice serves to diversify the sources of gas. This project is a prime example of the close and successful collaboration between policymakers, the authorities and companies.

Since the almost 30 km long pipeline is to be commissioned before the end of the year, the pipes will already be produced in the large-diameter pipe mill in Salzgitter before the end of the second quarter. In order to adhere to the extremely tight schedule, the first steel for this vital project has already been smelted at Salzgitter AG's steelworks.

As Gunnar Groebler, Chief Executive Officer of Salzgitter AG commented: "We are acutely aware of the significance of this pipeline as a fundamental part of Germany's future energy supply and have prioritized the project accordingly. I am proud of our subsidiary Mannesmann Grossrohr and its performance capacity that has convinced our customer OGE of its ability to deliver the line pipes in shortest of possible time and to the required quality."

The pipeline from the new LNG terminal in Wilhelmshaven leads close by the Etzel cavern facility where it will connect up to the existing German gas pipeline network. From there, initially up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas a year can be transported from the North Sea coast to the south and east of the country. According to the OGE requirements, the MGR line pipes will be manufactured so as to enable the pipeline to transport hydrogen in the future.

 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1327457&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

