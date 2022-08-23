|
23.08.2022 08:30:04
DGAP-News: SBF achieves milestone in acquisition of electronics company
|
DGAP-News: SBF AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
SBF achieves milestone in acquisition of electronics company
Leipzig, August 23, 2022 SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock, local authorities, rail and industry, has made important progress in its prospective acquisition of a successful German electronics company. The due diligence carried out was concluded with a positive outcome, thus reaching a new phase of negotiations. A basic agreement on acquiring a majority stake in the fourth quarter of 2022 was concluded.
