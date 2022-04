DGAP-News: SBF achieves record revenues and earnings in the 2021 financial year and provides positive outlook

DGAP-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SBF achieves record revenues and earnings in the 2021 financial year and provides positive outlook



28.04.2022 / 08:30

SBF achieves record revenues and earnings in the 2021 financial year and provides positive outlook Significant increase in revenue to 31.2 million (previous year: 21.4 million)

EBITDA more than doubled to 7.1 million (previous year: 3.4 million)

Both segments 'Rolling Stock' and 'Industrial Lighting' with good operational performance

Further increase in revenue and earnings expected in 2022 Leipzig, April 28, 2022 -SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, 'SBF'), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, today published its preliminary unaudited consolidated figures for 2021. The company looks back on an extremely successful business year. Group revenue rose by 45.7% to 31.2 million (previous year: 21.4 million). EBITDA more than doubled to 7.1 million (previous year: 3.4 million). The EBITDA margin reached 22.7% (previous year: 15.1%).



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: "The year 2021 was extremely successful and eventful for us. In a challenging market environment with the global supply chain issue and the Corona pandemic, both revenue and profit increased significantly. We also successfully completed the integration of Lunux Lighting in the 'Industrial Lighting' segment. Nevertheless, our figures make it clear that we have positioned SBF robustly for the future with consistency and foresight. With good operational utilisation and further acquisitions, we intend to continue on our growth path - in an industry environment that has become more challenging due to the effects of the Ukraine war."



Outlook 2022: Increase in revenue and earnings

SBF is well positioned for further organic and inorganic corporate growth. The order backlog is at a high level. The company therefore anticipates a further increase in sales of at least 40 million. In the business segments 'Rolling Stock' and 'Industrial Lighting' the price increases of materials will be reflected in the result. Nevertheless, SBF expects an above-average margin for the industry. The 'Industrial Lighting' business segment will focus on market penetration, expansion of foreign business and the start of production with the recently acquired production facilities. The forecast is subject to the further development of the Ukraine war, the Corona pandemic and the reliability of global supply chains.



The final figures for the fiscal year 2021 will be published in mid-May.



About SBF Group:

SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years.



In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position. In the 'Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



