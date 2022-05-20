DGAP-News: SBF AG successfully completes capital increase from authorised capital to finance further growth

DGAP-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase

SBF AG successfully completes capital increase from authorised capital to finance further growth



20.05.2022 / 14:34

Leipzig, May 20, 2022 SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, "SBF"), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, has successfully completed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved yesterday. In total, 882,402 new shares were issued at the issue price of 9.40. After registration of the capital increase in the commercial register of the Company, the Company's share capital increase to 9,706,429.



Gross issue proceeds of 8.3 million will accrue to the Company from the capital increase. The net proceeds from the capital increase will be used by SBF to finance further growth.



Rudolf Witt, Member of the Management Board of SBF AG comments: We are pleased about the high level of interest shown by investors and would like to thank them for their trust. We will invest the funds from the capital increase in further growth. With our focus on climate-friendly rail transport and energy-efficient industrial lighting, we are making a contribution to achieve the European climate targets. For the current financial year, SBF expects an increase in turnover of around 30 % with an above-average profit margin compared to the industry.



The inclusion of the New Shares will take place in the existing listing on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Munich Stock Exchange (m:access). The New Shares will carry dividend rights from 1 January 2021.



ICF BANK AG Wertpapierhandelsbank acted as Sole Lead Manager and Sole Bookrunner for the placement of the New Shares.



About SBF Group:

SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years.



In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position. In the 'Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.



Company contact:



SBF AG

Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com



Press contact:



Kirchhoff Consult AG

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de

20.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

