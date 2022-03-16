DGAP-News: SBF takes over state-of-the-art production facilities for light line systems

DGAP-News: SBF AG / Key word(s): Acquisition

SBF takes over state-of-the-art production facilities for light line systems



16.03.2022 / 08:30

SBF takes over state-of-the-art production facilities for light line systems

Expansion of the product range in the 'Industrial Lighting' segment

Start of production in June

Acquisition of production facilities contributes directly to further growth in sales and earnings

Leipzig, March 16, 2022 - SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN A2AAE2, 'SBF'), a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry, is strengthening its 'Industrial Lighting' segment with the acquisition of state-of-the-art production facilities, especially for LED light lines. SBF is thus adding custom-fit applications for the attractive illumination of sales areas and warehouses to its product range.

Rudolf Witt, Member of the Board of SBF AG comments: 'We continuously follow our growth path. Industrial lighting is an important market in which we have established an excellent position. With the new production facilities, we can cost-efficiently produce existing and proven products of the group at the highest level and tap into new areas of application. Light lines ideally complement our existing range of modern industrial lighting systems. This will have an immediate positive impact on our revenue and earnings growth.'

The acquisition was made by SBF's subsidiary Lunux Lighting GmbH with funds from SBF AG's capital increase carried out in 2021. The purchase price is in the low single-digit million range. SBF will start production of light lines with the newly acquired facilities in June 2022.

SBF expects the transaction to make a significant contribution to revenue. For the 2022 financial year, revenue in the 'Industrial Lighting' business division is expected to double to up to 22 million euros. SBF also expects a positive development in the business division 'Rolling Stock'. A more concrete outlook will follow with the publication of the annual report in April 2022. These estimates are subject to difficult general conditions due to possible disruptions in supply chains, the Corona pandemic, and the Ukraine war.



About SBF Group:

SBF is a listed supplier of LED lighting systems for rolling stock and industry. With its focus on energy-efficient LED lighting, SBF is benefiting from the megatrends of climate protection and urbanization and expects double-digit growth rates in the coming years.

In the 'Rolling Stock' business area, SBF is a tier 1 supplier of complex ceiling and lighting systems for the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers. Strong technological competence, high vertical integration and customized customer solutions are the basis for a leading market position. In the 'Industrial Lighting' business area, SBF offers modern and smart LED systems for efficient lighting of roads, railroad stations and industrial plants.

For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

Company contact:

SBF AG

Management Board

Zaucheweg 4

04316 Leipzig

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)341 65235 894

E-Mail: info@sbf-ag.com

Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult AG

Alexander Neblung

Borselstraße 20

22765 Hamburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)40 60 91 86 70

E-Mail: sbf@kirchhoff.de