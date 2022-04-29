|
29.04.2022 11:41:29
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Rolls-Royce and Schaeffler enter a 12-year partnership
|
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
- Schaeffler will provide long-term support for Rolls-Royce with the latest production technologies and manufacturing processes
- The contract mainly covers production and development of engine rolling bearing systems for widebody aircraft and business jet market segment
- This unique long-term partnership is the continuation of almost 40 years of collaboration between Rolls-Royce and Schaeffler
Schaeffler will continue to offer the latest production technology and support engine development with optimized manufacturing processes through its "High Performance Bearing Manufacture" program. The focus of the cooperation is on rolling bearing systems for aircraft engines in the growth areas of business aviation and widebody aircraft.
Schaeffler will be responsible for 100% of Rolls-Royce's supply volume in Europe. The vast majority of the product portfolio will be manufactured at Schaeffler Aerospace Germany in Schweinfurt, further strengthening Schaeffler's industrial headquarter. Moreover, Schaeffler will support new development programs with its know-how and capabilities from simulation and design to manufacture and rig-testing, supporting the joint Rolls-Royce/Schaeffler technology roadmap.
Schaeffler is a "High Performance Supplier" of Rolls Royce
"We are very proud that a company as large and important as Rolls-Royce has committed itself to us with such a long-running contract. Our two companies have achieved so much together. This is not only down to our expertise and quality demands, but also our common understanding of how business developments must take place in the future", explained Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler. "With our solutions we can contribute to the target of Zero Emissions in the aviation industry", added Armin Necker, Managing Director at Schaeffler Aerospace Germany.
Building on the 12-year contract, intensified MRO activities (maintenance, repair and overhaul) are planned which will cover the supply of refurbished bearings. Refurbishment of bearings plays an important role in extending the lifecycles of product solutions and reducing CO2-emissions and thus saving significant amounts of resources. Rolls-Royce and Schaeffler are both among the UN's 50 sustainability & climate leaders.
Warrick Matthews, CPO of Civil Aerospace at Rolls-Royce, added: "Our goal is to consistently improve the supply chain of Rolls-Royce with a clear focus on the strong performance of our partners as well as the strict implementation of an eco-friendly, sustainable closed-loop economy. We're ideally placed to achieve both of these things with our High Performance Supplier, Schaeffler."
"This success story is based on our trustful cooperation over the past years, which is driven by the dedication of the employees in both companies," explains Armin Necker. "Together, we will continue to pursue our ambitious goals for enhanced sustainability in the aviation sector and achieve them thanks to innovative products, manufactured and developed at our main location in Schweinfurt."
Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion
29.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1339561
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1339561 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Rolls-Royce and Schaeffler enter a 12-year partnership (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Rolls-Royce und Schaeffler vereinbaren eine 12-jährige Partnerschaft (EQS Group)
|
25.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Schaeffler veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
21.04.22
|DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler-Hauptversammlung stimmt für Verdoppelung der Dividende (EQS Group)
|
21.04.22
|DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler annual general meeting approves doubling of dividend (EQS Group)
|
20.04.22
|Elektromobilität: Schaeffler sichert sich seltene Erden aus Europa (Handelsblatt)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG english (EQS Group)
|
14.04.22
|DGAP-DD: Schaeffler AG deutsch (EQS Group)