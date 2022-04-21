|
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler annual general meeting approves doubling of dividend
- Dividend of 50 eurocents per common non-voting share
- Schaeffler set-up proves resilient
- Corporate strategy focuses on sustainability and digitalization
Dividend raised to 50 eurocents per common non-voting share
"We closed the year 2021 with strong results despite a challenging environment. This enables us to pay again an attractive dividend to our shareholders once more. Our consistent strategic enhancement in recent years has positioned us well to meet the challenges ahead," said the CEO of Schaeffler AG, Klaus Rosenfeld.
Strong performance in fiscal year 2021 in a volatile environment
Resilient set-up, execution of strategy continues
Corporate strategy focuses on sustainability and digitalization
A prominent example of sustainable technology by Schaeffler is the consistent enhancement of the strategy of Automotive Technologies division which - thanks to its many years of manufacturing expertise and corresponding vertical integration - already markets drive units for electric vehicles for a wide range of applications, shaping CO2-free mobility.
Digitalization plays an increasing significant role at the Automotive Aftermarket division. Its entire value chain, right through to the repair shop, was digitalized over the past years. The division now builds on this in offering a large - and growing - portfolio of digital service products.
The Industrial division has consistently fostered the growth of robotics over the past year. Having developed a precision gearbox for lightweight robots and cobots, the division is able to facilitate automated volume production with maximum efficiency and quality. The acquisition of Melior Motion and the consequent portfolio expansion toward heavier and larger robots has gained the Schaeffler Group access to additional market segments.
Another example of the Schaeffler Group's strength and its extensive production and manufacturing capabilities is the group's special machinery unit. The unit has been manufacturing production equipment for the company and its divisions and regions very successfully for over 60 years. As part of the Schaeffler Group's ongoing enhancement, the group plans to increasingly open up this business to external industrial customers and to position the special machinery unit more independently within the Schaeffler Group.
"A pioneering spirit and adaptability form the basis for the Schaeffler Group's success, even 75 years after it was founded. Actively shaping change and utilizing the opportunities it provides is one of our key strengths. The constructive dialog with the various representatives of the capital markets is very important to us," said Family Shareholder and Chairman of the Supervisory Board Georg F. W. Schaeffler.
The ballot results and the reports of the Chairman of the Supervisory Board and the Chief Executive Officer at today's annual general meeting will soon be available at www.schaeffler.com/agm
You can find the annual report at: www.schaeffler-annual-report.com
