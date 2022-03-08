|
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler Group closes 2021 with strong results and raises dividend
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG
Key word(s): Annual Results
- Schaeffler Group increases revenue by 9.7 percent at constant currency
- EBIT margin before special items of 9.1 percent (following 6.3 percent in the prior year), EBIT before special items increased by 59 percent
- Diversification and resilience are paying off, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial divisions deliver more than 50 percent of earnings
- Strong free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities of 523 million euros in line with prior year level (prior year: 539 million euros)
- Proposed dividend of 50 cents per common non-voting share doubled from prior year
- Guidance suspended due to current developments
Earnings before financial result, income (loss) from equity-method investees, and income taxes (EBIT) were impacted by 1 million euros in special items (prior year: 946 million euros) and amounted to 1,266 million euros following 798 million euros in the prior year, an increase of approximately 59 percent. The Schaeffler Group generated an EBIT margin before special items of 9.1 percent in 2021 (prior year: 6.3 percent), mainly driven by a further improvement in earnings at the Industrial division and during the first half of the year at Automotive Technologies. Structural cost reduction measures had a favorable impact as well.
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the reporting period amounted to 756 million euros following a net loss of 428 million euros in the prior year. Earnings per common non-voting share were 1.14 euros (prior year: -0.64 euros).
Before special items, net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company was 748 million euros (prior year: 321 million euros). On that basis, Schaeffler AG's Board of Managing Directors will propose a dividend of 50 cents per common non-voting share (prior year: 25 cents) to the annual general meeting. This represents a dividend payout ratio of approximately 44 percent (prior year: approximately 50 percent) of net income before special items attributable to shareholders and twice the proposed dividend per share of the prior year.
Strong E-Mobility order intake at Automotive Technologies
In total, the Automotive Technologies division outperformed global automobile production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles by a considerable 4.0 percentage points. The division generated order intake of 10.2 billion euros in 2021. 3.2 billion euros of these orders related to the E-Mobility business division and considerably exceeded the original target of 1.5 to 2 billion euros.
Despite the unexpectedly restrained growth in global automobile production in 2021, the Automotive Technologies division reported considerable revenue increases in all regions. The Europe region grew the most in absolute terms, its revenue rising by 7.1 percent at constant currency. In the Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific regions, revenue was up 6.8 percent, 5.7 percent, and 13.8 percent, respectively, at constant currency.
EBIT before special items rose to 585 million euros (prior year: 263 million euros). The division's EBIT margin before special items increased to 6.9 percent (prior year: 3.4 percent).
Automotive Aftermarket revenue grows considerably
In the Europe region, revenue increased by 8.1 percent at constant currency, making this the fastest-growing region in absolute terms. In the Americas, Greater China, and Asia/Pacific regions, revenue was up 26.1 percent, 27.5 percent, and 37.9 percent, respectively, at constant currency.
EBIT before special items amounted to 254 million euros (prior year: 258 million euros). Increased product expenses and additional selling expenses in connection with the assembly and packaging center for Europe commencing operations reduced the EBIT margin before special items to 13.8 percent (prior year: 15.7 percent).
Industrial division further increases contribution to earnings
In the Europe region, revenue was up 12.3 percent at constant currency, with the industrial automation and power transmission sector clusters as well as Industrial Distribution generating considerable growth rates particularly in the second half of the year. The Americas region's constant-currency revenue growth of 13.8 percent was mainly driven by Industrial Distribution. Greater China region revenue rose by 14.5 percent at constant currency despite the end of subsidies impacting demand in the wind sector cluster as expected. In the Asia/Pacific region, revenue increased by 18.3 percent from prior year at constant currency, mainly as a result of higher volumes in the wind sector cluster in India.
EBIT before special items increased significantly, growing by 54.4 percent to 426 million euros (prior year: 276 million euros). The division's EBIT margin before special items improved to 12.0 percent (prior year: 8.8 percent).
Strong free cash flow, net financial debt reduced further
The group's net financial debt decreased to 1,954 million euros as at December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: 2,312 million euros). The gearing ratio, i.e. the ratio of net financial debt to shareholders' equity, declined to approximately 62 percent (December 31, 2020: 114.4 percent). The Schaeffler Group, whose total assets increased to approximately 14.4 billion euros as at December 31, 2021 (prior year: approximately 13.5 billion euros), employed a workforce of 82,981 as at that date (prior year: 83,297), a slight reduction of approximately 0.4 percent.
Claus Bauer, CFO of Schaeffler AG, said: "The year 2021 has been a successful one for all divisions and regions and highlights our ability to balance our transformation with strong results even in a challenging market environment. Our high free cash flow enables us once again to propose an attractive dividend to the annual general meeting that is considerably improved from the prior year."
Transformation advanced, ability to realize future opportunities improved
Full-year guidance for 2022 suspended
You can find our annual report at: www.schaeffler-annual-report.com
Our digital press kit is available here: www.schaeffler.com/apc
Forward-looking statements and projections
Schaeffler Group - We pioneer motion
Contacts
08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
