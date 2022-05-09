|
09.05.2022 20:12:53
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler Group starts 2022 with good first quarter and publishes new full-year Guidance
|
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
HERZOGENAURACH | 9 May 2022 | Global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler released its new full-year guidance for 2022 today. On 8 March 2022, the Board of Managing Directors of Schaeffler AG had suspended the full-year guidance 2022 adopted on 22 February 2022, when the annual financial statements were prepared, due to the developments in Ukraine in the days following the approval of the annual financial statements. For the first quarter 2022, the following key financials are pre-released.
1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities
First-quarter free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities was positive at 14 million euros (prior year: 130 million euros).
1) at constant currency; 2) before special items
The Automotive Aftermarket division reported 463 million euros (prior year: 444 million euros) in revenue for the reporting period, representing constant-currency revenue growth of 2.1 percent. The division earned 63 million euros (prior year: 58 million euros) in EBIT before special items. This represents an EBIT margin before special items of 13.6 percent (prior year: 13.1 percent).
The Industrial division reported 1,002 million euros (prior year: 836 million euros) in first-quarter revenue, representing considerable constant-currency revenue growth of 15.7 percent. The division earned 115 million euros (prior year: 98 million euros) in EBIT before special items, which represents an EBIT margin before special items of 11.4 percent (prior year: 11.8 percent).
1) at constant currency; 2) before special items; 3) before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities
The Schaeffler Group expects its full-year revenue to grow by 6 to 8 percent at constant currency in 2022. In addition, the Schaeffler Group expects to generate a full-year EBIT margin before special items of 5 to 7 percent. The Schaeffler Group also anticipates more than 250 million euros in free cash flow before cash in- and outflows for M&A activities for 2022, but below previous year.
Current market assumptions for 2022
- Automotive Technologies: LVP4) around prior year level (previous year 77.2 million)
- Automotive Aftermarket: Increase of global GDP by 3 to 3.5%
- Industrial: Increase in relevant industrial production of 3.5 to 4%
The interim statement of Schaeffler AG for the first three months 2022 as well as the detailed press and IR release and the IR presentation will be published as planned on 10 May 2022.
Forward-looking statements and projections
Contact
09.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schaeffler AG
|Industriestr. 1-3
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Germany
|Phone:
|09132 - 82 0
|E-mail:
|ir@schaeffler.com
|Internet:
|www.schaeffler.com
|ISIN:
|DE000SHA0159
|WKN:
|SHA015
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1347547
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1347547 09.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Schaeffler AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Schaeffler AGmehr Analysen
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|05.04.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.04.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.03.22
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.22
|Schaeffler Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.22
|Schaeffler Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|08.03.22
|Schaeffler Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|29.12.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|22.11.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.10.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|06.08.21
|Schaeffler Verkaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|19.04.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.04.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|14.03.22
|Schaeffler Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.03.22
|Schaeffler Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Schaeffler AG
|4,98
|-1,64%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: Dow letztlich mit kräftigem Abschlag -- ATX schließt mit deutlichen Verlusten -- DAX schlussendlich tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneins aus dem Handel
In den USA notierten die Börsen am ersten Tag der Handelswoche tiefer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag sehr schwach. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zum Wochenstart deutliche Verluste. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.