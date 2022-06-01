|
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler presents robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen technology
- High level of interest in new solutions within industrial automation and digitalization
- Solutions for robotics and sustainable engineering for the food and packaging industry
- Strong interest in the hydrogen strategic business field
After the first two days of the fair, Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: The Hannover Messe is back as a live event and has highlighted once again that it is the leading trade show for the manufacturing industry. The high level of interest and the exchange with our customers and the specialist audience show that we are focusing on the right secular trends. This is true for robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen.
Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial of Schaeffler AG, adds: Our focus on robotics and sustainable engineering for the food and packaging industry reflects the current trends in the sector. In this way, we are supporting our customers in their efforts to make their production more efficient and sustainable and are also helping to drive forward the energy transformation.
New standards in the robotics business field
Sustainable engineering for the food, beverage, and packaging industry
Energy transition towards green hydrogen
On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Dr. Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, visited the Schaeffler booth. In view of the energy transition, the Green Party politician met stakeholders at the Hannover Messe who will play a key role in the energy supply for the future. Vice-Chancellor Habeck showed particular interest for solutions in the field of wind power and hydrogen technology. Schaeffler is already working successfully on state-of-the-art electrolysis stacks, which will decisively drive forward the development of the hydrogen industry.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
