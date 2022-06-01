DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler presents robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen technology

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler presents robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen technology



01.06.2022 / 13:45

Schaeffler presents robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen technology

- High level of interest in new solutions within industrial automation and digitalization

- Solutions for robotics and sustainable engineering for the food and packaging industry

- Strong interest in the hydrogen strategic business field



Schweinfurt/Hanover | June 1, 2022 | At Hannover Messe 2022, the worlds leading trade show for the industrial sector, the global automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler is presenting new solutions for robotics and the food, beverage, and packaging industry. Schaeffler is also showcasing its developments in hydrogen technology, which were also presented to the Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, Dr. Robert Habeck, during his tour.

After the first two days of the fair, Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG, says: The Hannover Messe is back as a live event and has highlighted once again that it is the leading trade show for the manufacturing industry. The high level of interest and the exchange with our customers and the specialist audience show that we are focusing on the right secular trends. This is true for robotics, sustainable engineering, and hydrogen.

Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial of Schaeffler AG, adds: Our focus on robotics and sustainable engineering for the food and packaging industry reflects the current trends in the sector. In this way, we are supporting our customers in their efforts to make their production more efficient and sustainable and are also helping to drive forward the energy transformation.

New standards in the robotics business field

Robotics is a field with considerable growth potential for Schaeffler. The manufacturing industry requires lightweight robots that can operate with high dynamics and a high degree of precision. Schaeffler presented an innovative solution package comprising two series of precision strain wave gears for lightweight robots and cobots. New gear units with sensors also offer technical advantages compared to other sensor solutions. The new portfolio of PSC-series (precision, silence, consistency) precision planetary gear units for industrial robots is characterized by a torsional backlash that is ten times lower and a service life that is three times longer than the market standard.

Sustainable engineering for the food, beverage, and packaging industry

Schaeffler also presented some practical examples and projects to demonstrate the potential of sustainable engineering in Hanover. Condition monitoring systems from the Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions portfolio, such as OPTIME and the intelligent OPTIME C1 lubricator, help to increase the operating life of industrial facilities and reduce operating costs and the consumption of resources.

Energy transition towards green hydrogen

Schaeffler presented its solutions along the entire energy chain for the production and use of hydrogen: From renewable energy generation and the industrial production of green hydrogen by means of electrolysis through to the use of hydrogen in fuel cells.

On Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Dr. Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, visited the Schaeffler booth. In view of the energy transition, the Green Party politician met stakeholders at the Hannover Messe who will play a key role in the energy supply for the future. Vice-Chancellor Habeck showed particular interest for solutions in the field of wind power and hydrogen technology. Schaeffler is already working successfully on state-of-the-art electrolysis stacks, which will decisively drive forward the development of the hydrogen industry.

