DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions



12.05.2022 / 13:30

The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

- The new name reflects the user-centric reorientation of the portfolio

- Continuous digital condition monitoring and predictive maintenance prolong life cycles of systems and machines

- With this change Schaeffler is responding to the new workplace reality of its customers, who increasingly seek smooth and sustainable production



Schweinfurt | May 12, 2022 | Industry 4.0 is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions: The renaming is a result of the reorientation of the portfolio, which has been gradually expanded in recent years from individual product solutions to comprehensive services. The new name Lifetime Solutions and the subclaim Keep your machines rolling symbolise the aspiration to serve the needs and wishes of maintenance and works managers over the entire life cycle of a machine.

The challenges and opportunities are growing: increased productivity and sustainability need to be achieved with higher efficiency, explained Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG. This requires comprehensive concepts and these are exactly what Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions is aimed towards. Our customers are our main focus, and we support them every step of the way. The goal is clear: Our products and services should make their workflows as plannable as possible and give them the certainty that their machines will run reliably and without unexpected failures."

The new name demonstrates clearly the route we are taking, added Rauli Hantikainen, Head of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. It is a value proposition: For fewer unplanned downtimes, longer life cycles of bearings and machines, greater sustainability, increased reliability during operation and thus a less stressful and more plannable working day for the plant operator. As a partner, we are on equal footing with our customers and we guide them through every stage of their production, remaining by their side with custom solutions.

Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions combines expertise in components and digital solutions

The product and service portfolio is centered around predictive, preventive maintenance. This is based on Schaefflers many years of experience in the layout of bearings, as well as in their lubrication, monitoring and assembly.

The keyword "sustainability" is becoming increasingly important in production and is therefore one of the cornerstones for the development and expansion of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. The focus is on efficient and preventive maintenance. This makes valuable contributions to the better use of resources, as it prevents unplanned downtime in the plant and contributes to reducing CO 2 emissions.

Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion

As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services for electric mobility, CO-efficient drives, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company manufactures high-precision components and systems for powertrain and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a large number of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, Schaeffler is one of the worlds largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys third most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).

