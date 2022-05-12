DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions

|
Schaeffler AG: The Industry 4.0 business unit is now Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions
Schaeffler AG
- The new name reflects the user-centric reorientation of the portfolio
- Continuous digital condition monitoring and predictive maintenance prolong life cycles of systems and machines
- With this change Schaeffler is responding to the new workplace reality of its customers, who increasingly seek smooth and sustainable production
The challenges and opportunities are growing: increased productivity and sustainability need to be achieved with higher efficiency, explained Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG. This requires comprehensive concepts and these are exactly what Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions is aimed towards. Our customers are our main focus, and we support them every step of the way. The goal is clear: Our products and services should make their workflows as plannable as possible and give them the certainty that their machines will run reliably and without unexpected failures."
The new name demonstrates clearly the route we are taking, added Rauli Hantikainen, Head of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. It is a value proposition: For fewer unplanned downtimes, longer life cycles of bearings and machines, greater sustainability, increased reliability during operation and thus a less stressful and more plannable working day for the plant operator. As a partner, we are on equal footing with our customers and we guide them through every stage of their production, remaining by their side with custom solutions.
Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions combines expertise in components and digital solutions
The keyword "sustainability" is becoming increasingly important in production and is therefore one of the cornerstones for the development and expansion of Schaeffler Lifetime Solutions. The focus is on efficient and preventive maintenance. This makes valuable contributions to the better use of resources, as it prevents unplanned downtime in the plant and contributes to reducing CO2 emissions.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
