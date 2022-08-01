DGAP-News: Schaeffler at InnoTrans, Hall 21, Booth 430 - Products and solutions for more reliability and sustainability in rail transport

|
When it comes to achieving global climate goals, the mobility sector plays a key role, says Dr. Stefan Spindler, CEO Industrial at Schaeffler AG. And this is precisely why new solutions for mobility are an integral part of our strategic framework Roadmap 2025. At InnoTrans 2022, we will be showing, for example, how we as a supplier are continuing to advance sustainability and availability in rail transport thanks to our components and systems.
The portfolio that Schaeffler will present at the fair this year is in keeping with the motto Reliable, predictable, sustainable Schaeffler Solutions for Innovations in Rail. This encapsulates the core issues that are of key concern to our customers and us, explains Dr. Michael Holzapfel, Senior Vice President Business Unit Rail - Industrial Europe at Schaeffler. Since the last InnoTrans in 2018 we have worked with our customers to develop products and solutions that will make a substantial contribution towards more sustainability through digitalization in the rail sector.
Reliable: New products for greater reliability
The companys new and powerful rolling bearings for inboard bearing drive wheelsets for high-speed trains also promise greater efficiency and reliability. With its longstanding industry expertise and extensive system knowledge, Schaeffler has managed to not only satisfy the market requirements for higher power density, weight reduction and smaller installation spaces, but even go beyond them.
Predictable: Solutions for the digital future of rail
Sustainable: Optimized closed-loop supply chain for sustainable rail operation
At InnoTrans, alongside the above-mentioned products and solutions, Schaeffler will present innovative R&D projects that will significantly accelerate digitalization while ensuring more sustainability in the rail sector.
Schaeffler Group We pioneer motion
As a leading global supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors, the Schaeffler Group has been driving forward groundbreaking inventions and developments in the fields of motion and mobility for over 75 years. With innovative technologies, products, and services in the fields of electric mobility, CO-efficient drives, Industry 4.0, digitalization, and renewable energies, the company is a reliable partner for making motion and mobility more efficient, intelligent, and sustainable. The technology company produces precision components and systems for drive train and chassis applications as well as rolling and plain bearing solutions for a multitude of industrial applications. The Schaeffler Group generated sales of approximately EUR 13.9 billion in 2021. With around 83,000 employees, the Schaeffler Group is one of the world's largest family companies. With more than 1,800 patent applications in 2021, Schaeffler is Germanys third most innovative company according to the DPMA (German Patent and Trademark Office).
