DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: Preliminary figures for Fiscal Year 2021

Turnover increased by 25 percent compared to the previous year

EBITDA in line with expectations

Outlook 2022 - Sales growth between 10 and 20 percent, further improvement in operating results - potential effects due to geopolitical situation cannot be ruled out

Schramberg, 7 April 2022 - According to preliminary figures, the Schweizer Group (under IFRS) achieved sales of EUR 122.7 million in 2021 (previous year: EUR 98.3 million). This corresponds to an increase of almost 25 percent over the previous year, made possible by significant gains in market share. This growth trend is underpinned by an order intake in 2021 of EUR 175.2 million (previous year: EUR 78.4 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR -8.5 million (2020: EUR -9.5 million). The EBITDA ratio improved compared to the previous year to -6.9 percent (2020: -9.7 percent). The Group excluding China achieved EBITDA of EUR +9.1 million in 2021. This means that both the development of sales and EBITDA are within the company's expectations. As at 31 December 2021, the equity ratio was 5.3 percent (previous year: 17.4 percent). Taking into account the shareholding (completed in January 2022) in the SCHWEIZER Chinese subsidiary of strategic partner WUS Printed Circuit (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. based in China (WUS), the equity ratio amounts to 10.5 percent. The holding occurred as part of a capital increase, whereby the SCHWEIZER Group received equity of EUR 10.5 million.

Development in the fourth quarter

In the fourth quarter, the Group's operating results largely improved compared to the previous quarters. In particular, gross profit recovered significantly to EUR -0.3 million. This applies in particular to the measures implemented in the new plant in China to reduce local losses. With Group sales of EUR 32.4 million, an EBITDA ratio of -4.9 percent was achieved in the fourth quarter. An adjustment to the deferred tax credit for the plant in China, on the other hand, led to a result for the period of EUR -8.6 million in the final quarter of 2021.



Schweizer Electronic AG

The results of Schweizer Electronic AG (according to HGB) in Schramberg recorded a very positive development. In 2021, turnover was EUR 90.6 million, an increase of 19 percent compared to the previous year. This was achieved despite the still very difficult European market environment. The clear turnaround was reflected in the earnings results. After a loss in the two previous years, the operating profit (EBIT) amounted to EUR +2.0 million, which corresponds to an improvement of EUR +9.5 million compared to the previous year. The equity ratio of the individual company rose to 43.8 percent (previous year: 41.8 percent).



Expectations for the 2022 financial year

The development for 2022 is difficult to assess due to the geopolitical situation, in particular the war in Ukraine, and the intensified pandemic measures in China. Despite the very high order backlog, there is a great deal of uncertainty. Taking into account the currently known opportunities and risks, the Executive Board expects further sales growth of between +10 and +20 percent for 2022. The start of series production of embedding technology will contribute to this, among other things. It is expected that rising energy and commodity prices will make it more difficult to improve operating results. The EBITDA ratio is expected to be between -4 and +1 percent. Ongoing measures to improve earnings will continue unabated. The expectation for the equity ratio is between 6 and 11 percent. Further capital measures are planned for this purpose.

The final and audited figures for the 2021 financial year as well as a detailed forecast for the current financial year are due to be published on 22 April 2022.



Preliminary key figures compared to the previous year

in EUR million 2021 2020 Order book 191.8 109.7 Revenues 122.7 98.3 EBITDA -8.5 -9.5 EBITDA ratio (%) -6.9 -9.7 EBIT -19.8 -18.5 EBIT ratio (%) -16.1 -18.8 Annual result -26.2 -17.9 Equity ratio (%) 5.3 17.4

About SCHWEIZER

Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

For further information please contact:

Elisabeth Trik

Schweizer Electronic AG

Einsteinstraße 10

78713 Schramberg

Phone: +49 7422 / 512-302

E-mail: elisabeth.trik@schweizer.ag

Please visit our website: www.schweizer.ag

Picutres: Schweizer Electronic AG | Flickr