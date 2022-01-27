27.01.2022 13:30:05

DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: WUS shareholders' meeting approves direct investment in Schweizer Electronic China

Schramberg, January 27, 2022 - The direct investment of the strategic investor WUS Printed Circuits (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. (China) in the wholly-owned Chinese subsidiary of Schweizer Electronic AG was subject to an extraordinary shareholders' meeting of the investor.

Today the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of WUS Printed Circuits (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. approved the investment. This means that the transaction can take place as planned by means of a 12.8 percent capital increase at Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China). The inflow of funds from the capital increase will amount to CNY 75 million (approximately EUR 10.5 million).

 

About SCHWEIZER
Schweizer Electronic AG offers the latest, cutting-edge technology and consultancy expertise in the PCB industry. Thanks to its state-of-the-art production facilities in Schramberg, Germany and Jintan, China as well as close partnerships with other technology leaders, SCHWEIZER provides individual PCB & Embedding solutions. SCHWEIZER's innovative PCB technologies are used in the most demanding applications, for example, in the Automotive, Aviation, Industry & Medical and Communications & Computing sectors, and are characterised by their extremely high quality and energy-saving and environmentally-friendly features.

The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").

