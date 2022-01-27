|
27.01.2022 13:30:05
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG: WUS shareholders' meeting approves direct investment in Schweizer Electronic China
|
DGAP-News: Schweizer Electronic AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schweizer Electronic AG: WUS shareholders' meeting approves direct investment in Schweizer Electronic China
Today the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of WUS Printed Circuits (Kunshan) Co., Ltd. approved the investment. This means that the transaction can take place as planned by means of a 12.8 percent capital increase at Schweizer Electronic (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. (China). The inflow of funds from the capital increase will amount to CNY 75 million (approximately EUR 10.5 million).
About SCHWEIZER
The company was founded by Christoph Schweizer in 1849 and is listed at the Stuttgart and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges (ticker symbol "SCE", "ISIN DE 000515623").
For further information please contact:
Elisabeth Trik
27.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Schweizer Electronic AG
|Einsteinstraße 10
|78713 Schramberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|07422-512-301
|Fax:
|07422-512-397
|E-mail:
|ir@schweizer.ag
|Internet:
|www.schweizer.ag
|ISIN:
|DE0005156236
|WKN:
|515623
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (General Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1273699
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1273699 27.01.2022
