DGAP-News: Scout24 makes rapid progress towards a transaction-based digital real estate platform and achieves 15.1% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022

Scout24 makes rapid progress towards a transaction-based digital real estate platform and achieves 15.1% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022

First quarter reported according to new segment structure: Professional revenue +11.8%, Private revenue +27.0%

Seller leads and Plus products remain the strongest revenue drivers

Growth investments create additional value: EBITDA rises by 6.5%

New EUR 350 million share buyback programme launched

Annual targets confirmed at the upper end of the guidance

Munich / Berlin, 3 May 2022

Scout24 Group has made a strong start to the new financial year, achieving revenue growth of 15.1% to EUR 107.9 million in Q1 2022, from EUR 93.8 million in Q1 2021. This is the strongest increase for the Scout24 real estate business since 2015 and is significantly above the full year 2022 guidance. This growth is driven by the targeted thrust of ImmoScout24 towards a transaction-based real estate platform with significantly higher revenue potential. In addition to listings for the marketing of real estate, Scout24 increasingly offers products that make real estate transactions - such as buying/selling, renting/leasing or managing real estate - more digital and efficient.

"Scout24's strategy of quickly rolling out transaction-based products is gaining traction amid strong customer demand. This has given us a successful start to the first quarter. Our path to a digital transaction platform not only creates added value for our customers, but also great sustainable growth potential," comments Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 SE.

First quarter reported according to new segment structure

As the Scout24 growth strategy is now even more closely oriented towards the needs of private and professional customers, the Group will report in the three segments "Professional", "Private" and "Media & Other" from the 2022 financial year.

Seller leads and Plus products remain the strongest revenue drivers

In the first quarter of 2022, "Professional" segment revenue grew by 11.8% to EUR 71.4 million from EUR 63.8 million. This growth was driven by the core agent membership business with a revenue increase of 5.6% and the highly dynamic seller leads business (mandate acquisition), which achieved revenue growth of 51.0%. Seller leads help Scout24's core customers generate new business and enable the Group to participate further in the proceeds from sales transactions. "Private" segment revenue rose by 27.0%, to EUR 28.2 million from EUR 22.2 million. The strongest growth driver here was very high demand for Plus products where revenue increased by 76.6%. "Media & Other" revenue increased by 7.5%, to EUR 8.3 million from EUR 7.8 million, underpinned by a strong performance in Austria.

Growth investments create added value: EBITDA rises by 6.5%

In order to further implement the strategic focus on enabling real estate transactions, Scout24 announced increased investments for the 2022 financial year at its CMD in December. In the first quarter of 2022, this investment activity was focused on the growth areas of mandate acquisition and Vermietet.de. This was primarily reflected in higher online marketing expenses for the generation of seller leads, as well as higher marketing and personnel expenses for the rapid expansion of the offer for private landlords.

EBITDA from ordinary activities increased by 6.5% to EUR 58.6 million in Q1 2022, while the EBITDA margin from ordinary activities decreased by 4.4 percentage points to 54.4% in the period. EBIT rose even stronger, by 18.2% in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021.



"Throughout the remainder of 2022, we will continue to focus our investment plan on the five value drivers presented at the Capital Markets Day in order to sustainably increase our growth potential. The impressive Q1 2022 growth demonstrates the success of this strategy. At the same time, we are continuing to optimise our capital structure and launched another share buyback programme of up to EUR 350 million in March. Furthermore, we have proposed a dividend payout of around EUR 67 million for the 2021 financial year," adds Dirk Schmelzer, CFO of Scout24 SE.



KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

EUR millions Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Change Group revenue 107.9 93.8 +15.1% of which Professional 71.4 63.8 +11.8% of which Private 28,2 22.2 +27.0% of which Media & Other 8.3 7.8 + 7.5% Group ordinary operating EBITDA1 58.6 55.1 + 6.5% Group ordinary operating EBITDA margin2 in %. 54.4% 58,7% -4.4pp Group EBITDA3 53.6 52.3 + 2.5% Result after tax 20.1 24.4 -17.7% Earnings per share, in EUR (basic) 0.25 0.25 -0.3%

1 Ordinary operating EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based compensation, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation measures and other non-operating effects.

2 The operating EBITDA margin is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

3 EBITDA (unadjusted) is defined as earnings before financial result, income taxes, depreciation and amortisation and any impairment losses and reversals of impairment losses.



Annual targets confirmed at the upper end of the forecast range

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 24 February has had a significant impact on Europe and the global economy. Prices for raw materials, energy and food have risen significantly since then, reducing purchasing power and slowing the economic recovery. However, Scout24 has hardly been affected by these developments. In the German real estate market, Scout24 generally expects prices to continue to rise due to higher costs and the continuing excess demand. At the same time, Scout24 is pushing ahead quickly with its thrust towards a transaction-based, digital real estate platform. Thus, revenue growth of 15.1% was achieved in the first quarter well above the forecast average for the year. Earnings growth was in line with expectations for the full year, with ordinary operating EBITDA increasing 6.5%.

Despite the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board expects Group revenue growth for the full year to be at the upper end of the guidance range of 11% to 12%. Due to the improved revenue dynamics, the Executive Board is also confident of its earnings target and similarly expects growth at the upper end of the guidance range of 6% to 8%.

Detailed Quarterly Statement Q1 2022

A detailed explanation of the business development and the earnings situation can be found in the Quarterly Statement on Q1 2022 at: https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.



Conference call

On 3 May 2022 at 15:00 CEST, Scout24 will hold a webcast and conference call on its Q1 2022 results.

Link to the live webcast (without telephone dial-in): https://www.webcast-eqs.com/scout2420220503

Financial analysts and investors can dial into the conference call using the following dial-in details:

EN: +49 (0)69 22222 5197

UK: +44 (0)330 165 4012

USA: +1 646-828-8073

Participant Code: 2151167

Via this link, dialed-in participants can follow the presentation slides live: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/scout2420220503/no-audio



The replay of the conference is available at: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/scout2420220503



About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With more than 20 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market.

