03.05.2022 07:30:04
DGAP-News: Scout24 makes rapid progress towards a transaction-based digital real estate platform and achieves 15.1% revenue growth in the first quarter of 2022
DGAP-News: Scout24 SE
/ Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Munich / Berlin, 3 May 2022
Scout24 Group has made a strong start to the new financial year, achieving revenue growth of 15.1% to EUR 107.9 million in Q1 2022, from EUR 93.8 million in Q1 2021. This is the strongest increase for the Scout24 real estate business since 2015 and is significantly above the full year 2022 guidance. This growth is driven by the targeted thrust of ImmoScout24 towards a transaction-based real estate platform with significantly higher revenue potential. In addition to listings for the marketing of real estate, Scout24 increasingly offers products that make real estate transactions - such as buying/selling, renting/leasing or managing real estate - more digital and efficient.
"Scout24's strategy of quickly rolling out transaction-based products is gaining traction amid strong customer demand. This has given us a successful start to the first quarter. Our path to a digital transaction platform not only creates added value for our customers, but also great sustainable growth potential," comments Tobias Hartmann, CEO of Scout24 SE.
First quarter reported according to new segment structure
Seller leads and Plus products remain the strongest revenue drivers
Growth investments create added value: EBITDA rises by 6.5%
EBITDA from ordinary activities increased by 6.5% to EUR 58.6 million in Q1 2022, while the EBITDA margin from ordinary activities decreased by 4.4 percentage points to 54.4% in the period. EBIT rose even stronger, by 18.2% in Q1 2022 versus Q1 2021.
1 Ordinary operating EBITDA is EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based compensation, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation measures and other non-operating effects.
2 The operating EBITDA margin is defined as ordinary operating EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
3 EBITDA (unadjusted) is defined as earnings before financial result, income taxes, depreciation and amortisation and any impairment losses and reversals of impairment losses.
Despite the deteriorating macroeconomic environment, the Executive Board expects Group revenue growth for the full year to be at the upper end of the guidance range of 11% to 12%. Due to the improved revenue dynamics, the Executive Board is also confident of its earnings target and similarly expects growth at the upper end of the guidance range of 6% to 8%.
Financial analysts and investors can dial into the conference call using the following dial-in details:
Via this link, dialed-in participants can follow the presentation slides live: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/scout2420220503/no-audio
Investor Relations
Media Relations
The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, including but not limited to the Company's financial position or profitability, to differ materially, also adversely, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Group's results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation but treated as supplementary information. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the corresponding place in the financial reports. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, reorganisation measures, impairment losses, gains or losses on sale resulting from divestitures and the sale of shareholdings, and other expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24's ordinary business activities.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this release may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 SE
|Bothestr. 13-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 262 02 4939
|E-mail:
|ir@scout24.com
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A12DM80
|WKN:
|A12DM8
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1341479
