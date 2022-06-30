DGAP-News: Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with great shareholder support

DGAP-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with great shareholder support



30.06.2022 / 13:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Scout24 SE: Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions with great shareholder support

Munich / Berlin, 30 June 2022

Todays Annual General Meeting of Scout24 SE approved all resolutions proposed by the Company with great shareholder support. For the third time, the Annual General Meeting took place as a virtual event without the physical presence of shareholders or proxies. A total of 69.02 % of the voting share capital of Scout24 SE was represented. The focus of the vote was the distributable dividend in the volume of EUR 66.4m or EUR 0.85 per share, the renewal of the authorisation for further share buybacks, the approval of the first remuneration report under stock corporation law and the adjustment of the Supervisory Board remuneration.

In his speech, Chief Executive Officer Tobias Hartmann reinforced Scout24s strategy to make real estate transactions even more digital and efficient. At the same time, he made it clear that the German real estate market is facing major challenges: "The topic of housing concerns all of us. And alongside the terrible events in Ukraine, it dominates the daily headlines in the German media. Unfortunately, Scout24 cannot build the new homes we need, but we can help getting them to seekers in a more convenient and easier way. And we can enhance transparency and improve orientation in such a tense real estate market."

Dr Dirk Schmelzer, Chief Financial Officer of Scout24 SE, pointed in his speech to the very successful financial and economic development of the Group. He outlined how the revenue structure of the Scout24 Group continues to diversify, making the business model more resilient and stronger in terms of growth. On the topic of sustainability, he added: "Key sustainability aspects are anchored in our capital market communication, our new financing and in the remuneration of the Management Board. We are thus achieving an even greater integration of ESG into our operational business development. Revenue and earnings are also growing on the back of our sustainability focus."

Dr Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, reflected on the key strategic decisions: "The clear focus on the real estate business and the strategic measures of the past years have put us in an excellent starting position. We have expanded our portfolio with additional products, services and targeted acquisitions, which provides a good basis for strong growth in the coming years."

The reports and presentations of the Supervisory Board and Management Board were broadcast live via the Scout24 SE website. Registered shareholders were able to follow the entire Annual General Meeting via a protected Internet service. The following agenda items were put to the vote:

TOP 2: Resolution on the distributable profit for 2021

TOP 3: Approval of the acts of the members of the Management Board

TOP 4: Approval of the acts of the members of the Supervisory Board

TOP 5: Election of the auditor

TOP 6: Approval of the remuneration report

TOP 7: Authorization to purchase treasury shares

TOP 8: Amendment Section 13 of Articles of Association and remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board

Detailed voting results and supplementary material on the Annual General Meeting are available on the website of Scout24 SE at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting.

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With more than 20 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market.

Investor Relations

Ursula Querette

Director Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel.: +49 89 262 02 4939

E-Mail: ir@scout24.com

Media Relations

Jorin Verges

Director Corporate Communications

Tel.: +49 30 243011766

E-Mail: mediarelations@scout24.com

Disclaimer

All information contained in this release has been carefully prepared. However, no liability of any kind is assumed for the information contained herein and/or its completeness. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this document and no liability whatsoever is accepted by the Company or any of its directors, officers or employees nor any other person for any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of such information or opinions or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Companys or, as appropriate, senior managements current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, including but not limited to the Company's financial position or profitability, to differ materially, also adversely, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Groups results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation but treated as supplementary information. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the corresponding place in the financial reports. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, reorganisation measures, impairment losses, gains or losses on sale resulting from divestitures and the sale of shareholdings, and other expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24s ordinary business activities.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this release may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.