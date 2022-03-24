|
DGAP-News: Scout24 SE publishes annual report and sustainability report 2021
Scout24 SE publishes annual report and sustainability report 2021
In the annual report for the 2021 financial year published today, Scout24 confirms the preliminary financial results published on 1 March 2022. Accordingly, the Scout24 Group increased its revenue by 10.0% year on year to EUR 389.0 million. The Group's ordinary operating EBITDA improved by 5.0% to EUR 222.8 million.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
1Ordinary operating EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based compensation, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation measures and other non-operating effects.
2Group (unadjusted) EBITDA is defined as earnings before the financial result, income taxes, depreciation, amortisation and any impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses.
3Based on a volume-weighted average number of shares of 88,059,505 for the 2021 financial year and 102,144,808 for the 2020 financial year.
4Adjusted (1) for non-operating effects, which are also used to determine ordinary operating EBITDA, (2) for PPA amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, and (3) for financial result effects primarily stemming from the AS24 transaction and from the adjustment of purchase price liabilities. The nominal tax rate is applied to the adjusted earnings; the same number of shares is used as for earnings per share.
For the complete financial results for the year and detailed explanations see the annual report 2021 under https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations.
In addition to the annual report, on 24 March 2022 Scout24 SE also published its sustainability report for the 2021 financial year. See https://www.scout24.com/en/reporting-2021 for videos, interviews and articles that highlight various aspects of the next-level strategy. For example, Scout24 offers insights into how the Company is further developing its transaction-based business model. It also explains how Scout24 is creating greater transparency in the real estate market, what progress has been made in becoming more diverse and inclusive, and how the Company is committed to an environmentally conscious and socially just future.
Proposed dividend continues to be in the upper range of the dividend policy
Full-year guidance confirmed
Based on its capacity and resources, the Scout24 Group is contributing to helping refugees from Ukraine. Homeowners, landlords and private individuals can offer free temporary accommodation for refugees via ImmoScout24. ImmoScout24 also provides free advertising space for aid organisations and supports them through corporate donations. For more information, visit www.immobilienscout24.de/lp/hilfe-fuer-die-ukraine.
Sustainability agenda further expanded
Detailed information is provided in the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year, which is available on the website at https://www.scout24.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports.
Compensation report under German stock corporation law published
The information contained in this release is subject to amendment, revision and updating. Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this document are forward-looking, which reflect the Company's or, as appropriate, senior management's current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, including but not limited to the Company's financial position or profitability, to differ materially, also adversely, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any information contained in this document (including forward-looking statements), whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.
Scout24 also uses alternative performance measures, not defined by IFRS, to describe the Scout24 Group's results of operations. These should not be viewed in isolation but treated as supplementary information. Alternative performance measures used by Scout24 are defined in the corresponding place in the financial reports. The special items used to calculate some alternative performance measures arise from the integration of acquired businesses, reorganisation measures, impairment losses, gains or losses on sale resulting from divestitures and the sale of shareholdings, and other expenses and income that generally do not arise in conjunction with Scout24's ordinary business activities.
Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this release may not add up precisely to the totals indicated, and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures for the same reason.
