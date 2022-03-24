DGAP-News: Scout24 SE publishes annual report and sustainability report 2021

DGAP-News: Scout24 SE / Key word(s): Annual Results

Scout24 SE publishes annual report and sustainability report 2021



24.03.2022 / 07:30

Scout24 SE publishes annual report and sustainability report 2021

Preliminary 2021 full-year earnings confirmed with 10% revenue growth

Proposed dividend again in the upper range of the long-term dividend policy

Sustainability agenda further expanded



Munich/Berlin, 24 March 2022

In the annual report for the 2021 financial year published today, Scout24 confirms the preliminary financial results published on 1 March 2022. Accordingly, the Scout24 Group increased its revenue by 10.0% year on year to EUR 389.0 million. The Group's ordinary operating EBITDA improved by 5.0% to EUR 222.8 million.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

EUR millions FY 2021 FY 2020 Change Group revenue 389.0 353.8 +10.0% Group ordinary operating EBITDA1 222.8 212.3 +5.0% Group ordinary operating EBITDA margin in % 57.3% 60.0% -2.7pp Group EBITDA2 200.8 198.3 +1.3% Earnings per share3 (basic, continuing operations) 1.03 1.00 +3.0% Adjusted earnings per share (basic, continuing operations)4 1.52 1.24 +22.6%

1Ordinary operating EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for non-operating effects, mainly expenses for share-based compensation, M&A activities (realised and unrealised), reorganisation measures and other non-operating effects.

2Group (unadjusted) EBITDA is defined as earnings before the financial result, income taxes, depreciation, amortisation and any impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses.

3Based on a volume-weighted average number of shares of 88,059,505 for the 2021 financial year and 102,144,808 for the 2020 financial year.

4Adjusted (1) for non-operating effects, which are also used to determine ordinary operating EBITDA, (2) for PPA amortisation and impairment of acquired intangible assets, and (3) for financial result effects primarily stemming from the AS24 transaction and from the adjustment of purchase price liabilities. The nominal tax rate is applied to the adjusted earnings; the same number of shares is used as for earnings per share.

For the complete financial results for the year and detailed explanations see the annual report 2021 under https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports-presentations .



Next-level strategy has wide-reaching impact

In the 2021 financial year, the Scout24 Group continued its path towards a digital transaction platform as part of the Company's goal of "Moving to the next level". In addition to conventional listings for marketing real estate, Scout24 increasingly offers products that make real estate transactions more digital and efficient - such as buying and selling, renting (for both tenants and landlords) and managing real estate. This has resulted in a more diversified revenue structure and increased growth potential.

In addition to the annual report, on 24 March 2022 Scout24 SE also published its sustainability report for the 2021 financial year. See https://www.scout24.com/en/reporting-2021 for videos, interviews and articles that highlight various aspects of the next-level strategy. For example, Scout24 offers insights into how the Company is further developing its transaction-based business model. It also explains how Scout24 is creating greater transparency in the real estate market, what progress has been made in becoming more diverse and inclusive, and how the Company is committed to an environmentally conscious and socially just future.

Proposed dividend continues to be in the upper range of the dividend policy

In view of the encouraging operational results, the Management Board and Supervisory Board will again propose the maximum possible distribution under the long-term Scout24 dividend policy at this year's Annual General Meeting. The distribution amount is thus expected to total EUR 67.1 million, corresponding to 50.3% of adjusted net profit for the 2021 financial year. This means that, despite the reduced scope of business from 1 April 2020 onwards following the completion of the AutoScout24 transaction, the total dividend payment for 2021 is only slightly lower than in the previous year.



Based on the 79,920,015 no-par value shares outstanding (excluding treasury shares) at the time of ratification of the 2021 annual financial statements, this results in a dividend of EUR 0.84 per share. Accordingly, it is 2 cents above the previous year's dividend due to the reduction in the number of shares as a result of share buybacks. The final amount of the dividend per share depends on further share buybacks in the run-up to the Annual General Meeting on 30 June 2022.

Full-year guidance confirmed

Scout24 SE's Management Board is deeply saddened by the dramatic events in Ukraine. That said, it does not currently see any direct impact on the Group's business activities and therefore confirms its guidance for the 2022 financial year.

Based on its capacity and resources, the Scout24 Group is contributing to helping refugees from Ukraine. Homeowners, landlords and private individuals can offer free temporary accommodation for refugees via ImmoScout24. ImmoScout24 also provides free advertising space for aid organisations and supports them through corporate donations. For more information, visit www.immobilienscout24.de/lp/hilfe-fuer-die-ukraine.

Sustainability agenda further expanded

In the 2021 financial year, the Scout24 Group further expanded its sustainability agenda. Based on a comprehensive materiality analysis, a cross-divisional sustainability programme was developed. The aim is to make sustainability in the Company transparent, measurable and manageable by setting binding and ambitious targets. Furthermore, Scout24 has expanded the existing Code of Conduct to include principles of conduct for business partners, suppliers and service providers. Scout24 also became a member of the United Nations Global Compact in 2021 and is thus officially committed to the ten universal principles relating to human rights, labour standards, the environment and anti-corruption.

Detailed information is provided in the sustainability report for the 2021 financial year, which is available on the website at https://www.scout24.com/en/sustainability/sustainability-reports .

Compensation report under German stock corporation law published

With the Annual General Meeting having approved the new compensation system for the Management Board last year, Scout24 is presenting the compensation report in accordance with the updated German stock corporation law for the 2021 financial year. This is available on the website at https://www.scout24.com/en/investor-relations/corporate-governance/remuneration-system.

Next events

Scout24 will be publishing the results for the first quarter of the 2022 financial year on 3 May 2022.

The Annual General Meeting will be held as a virtual event on 30 June 2022.

About Scout24

Scout24 is one of the leading digital companies in Germany. With the digital marketplace ImmoScout24, for residential and commercial real estate, we successfully bring together homeowners, real estate agents, tenants, and buyers - and we have been doing so for more than 20 years. With more than 20 million users per month on the website or in the app, ImmoScout24 is the market leader for digital real estate listing and search. To digitise the process of real estate transactions, ImmoScout24 is continually developing new products and building up an ecosystem for renting, buying, and commercial real estate in Germany and Austria. Scout24 is a listed stock corporation (ISIN: DE000A12DM80, Ticker: G24) and member of the MDAX and the DAX50 ESG. Further information is available on Twitter and LinkedIn. Since 2012, ImmoScout24 has also been active in the Austrian real estate market.

