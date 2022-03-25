DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG achieves record results once again in the 2021 financial year

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

secunet Security Networks AG achieves record results once again in the 2021 financial year



25.03.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





secunet Security Networks AG achieves record results once again in the 2021 financial year

[Essen, 25 March 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650, secunet), Germany's leading cyber security company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today publishes its Annual Report and the audited and certified Annual Financial Statements 2021 for the Group and the Company.

In the 2021 financial year, secunet Group generated revenue of 337.6 million euros, a significant increase in revenue of 18% compared with the previous year (285.6 million euros). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to 63.9 million euros and were 24% higher than in the previous year (51.6 million euros). Group profit for the period rose to 43.0 million euros (previous year: 35.0 million euros), diluted and undiluted earnings per share to 6.66 euros (previous year: 5.43 euros).

Both Group segments - Public Sector and Business Sector - contributed to this positive development. Sales in the Public Sector - whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside Germany, as well as international organisations - rose by 17% to 278.1 million euros (previous year: 237.1 million euros) while EBIT grew by 7% to 57.4 million euros (previous year: 53.8 million euros). Growth was driven by very good core business with the SINA product family. Furthermore, secunet Group benefited from an extraordinary economic boost triggered by the pandemic-related additional procurement of secure mobile workstations.

The Business Sector, which addresses its range of products and services towards companies in the private sector and the healthcare sector, recorded a 23% increase in revenue to 59.5 million euros (48.5 million euros) and generated a positive EBIT of 6.5 million euros after -2.2 million euros in the previous year. The significant improvement in revenue and EBIT is attributable to the software and service business with the secunet konnektor (healthcare connector), which performed very well in 2021.

secunet Group's order book as at 31 December 2021 amounted to 185.2 million euros, 24% higher than on the same date in the previous year (149.5 million euros). The increase results primarily from a high level of orders received from Public Sector customers.

The Annual Financial Statements of secunet Security Networks AG for the 2021 financial year pursuant to commercial law show sales revenues of 327.4 million euros (previous year: 279.1 million euros) and EBIT of 62.9 million euros (previous year: 48.5 million euros). The net income for the year totalled 43.5 million euros after 32.8 million euros in the previous year. The profit appropriation proposal to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 25 May 2022 provides - as announced on 8 March 2022 - for the payment of a dividend of 5.38 euros per dividend-bearing share (previous year: 2.54 euros). This proposal consists of a regular dividend of 3.37 euros per share and an additional special dividend of 2.01 euros per share.

"The bottom line is that not only have we clearly met our forecast for the year 2021, but we can also look back on the eighth successive year in which we have achieved record results," said Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG. "The product business with the entire SINA family has continued to develop very positively. In the healthcare market, we were able to maintain our market-leading position in equipping medical service providers with healthcare connectors. Furthermore, we have set numerous strategic pillars in the industrial sector with which we intend to achieve stronger growth there in the medium term."

From today's perspective, challenging supply chain conditions are to be expected for the 2022 financial year, particularly with regard to the supply of semiconductors and the end of pandemic-related market effects. secunet is concerned and dismayed by the events in Ukraine. Direct risks or opportunities relating to procurement and sales, especially in view of the 100 billion euro special fund for the Bundeswehr announced by the German government, are not currently foreseeable. The Management Board therefore confirms its forecast for the 2022 financial year, which envisages sales revenues of around 320 million euros and EBIT of around 50 million euros.

The Annual Report 2021 is available for you to download at www.secunet.com.

Contact

Philipp Gröber

Head of Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 201 5454 3937

e-mail: investor.relations@secunet.com

secunet Security Networks AG

Kurfürstenstrasse 58

45138 Essen, Germany

ISIN: DE0007276503

WKN (German security identification number): 727650

Listed: regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); open market trading in Berlin, Bremen, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart

secunet - protection for digital infrastructures

secunet is Germany's leading cyber security company. In an increasingly connected world, the Company's combination of products and consulting assures resilient digital infrastructures and the utmost protection for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specialises in fields with particular requirements on security - such as cloud computing, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With security solutions from secunet, companies can maintain the highest security standards in digitalisation projects and thus expedite their digital transformation.

Over 700 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include federal ministries, more than 20 DAX-listed corporations as well as other national and international organisations. The Company was founded in 1997. It is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and achieved revenues of 337.6 million euros in 2021.

secunet is an IT security partner to the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the German Alliance for Cyber Security.



Further information can be found at www.secunet.com.



Disclaimer

This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.