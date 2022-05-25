+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
25.05.2022 15:22:54

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

25.05.2022 / 15:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

[Essen, Germany, 25 May 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650, secunet), Germanys leading cyber security company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting today.

As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held on the basis of the COVID-19 Act as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. Around 83% of the voting capital exercised their voting rights. The approval of the agenda items, including the discharge from responsibility of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, was more than 93% in each case. The resolution on the appropriation of profits, which provides for the distribution of a regular dividend of 3.37 euros per dividend-bearing share and an additional special dividend of 2.01 euros per dividend-bearing share, was approved with 99.9% of the votes.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG, Axel Deininger, explained the key operational and strategic progress made in the extraordinarily successful financial year 2021 and referred to the particular challenges posed by the ongoing bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductor products. In doing so, he confirms the forecast for the current 2022 financial year, which envisages sales revenues of around 320 million euros and EBIT of around 50 million euros. Deininger emphasised that the acquisition of SysEleven GmbH announced on 17 May 2022 represents an important strategic investment in the future. The transaction deepens the company's access to the fast-growing market for cloud infrastructure and enables it to optimally complement its existing activities in the cloud environment in order to expand its range of solutions to include highly secure and scalable multi-cloud models in the future.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available for download at www.secunet.com in the section About Us / Investors / Annual General Meeting.

Contact
Philipp Gröber
Head of Investor Relations

Patrick Franitza
Press Spokesman

secunet Security Networks AG
Kurfürstenstraße 58
45138 Essen, Germany
Phone: +49 201 5454 3937
Fax: +49 201 5454 0

secunet Protecting Digital Infrastructures
In an increasingly networked world, Germany's leading cyber security company, secunet offers a combination of products and consulting services, robust digital infrastructures and the highest level of security for data, applications and digital identities. secunet specializes in areas with unique security requirements, like the cloud, IIoT, eGovernment and eHealth. With secunet's security solutions, companies can comply with the highest security standards in digitization projects and advance their digital transformation.

More than 800 experts strengthen the digital sovereignty of governments, businesses and society. secunet's customers include German federal ministries, national and international organizations and more than 20 DAX-listed corporations. The company was established in 1997, is listed on the SDAX and generated revenues of 337.6 million euros in 2021.

secunet is IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany and a partner of the Alliance for Cyber Security.

Further information can be found at www.secunet.com


Disclaimer
This press release contains predictive statements. Predictive statements are statements that do not describe facts of the past; they also include statements regarding our assumptions and expectations. Any statement in this press release that conveys our intentions, assumptions, expectations or predictions (and the assumptions on which they are based) is a predictive statement. These statements are based on planning, estimates and forecasts that are currently available to the management of secunet Security Networks AG. Predictive statements therefore only apply to the day on which they were made. We assume no obligation to update such statements with regard to new information or future events.


