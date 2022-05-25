DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities



25.05.2022 / 15:22

secunet Security Networks AG: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions with large majorities

[Essen, Germany, 25 May 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650, secunet), Germanys leading cyber security company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, successfully held its Annual General Meeting today.

As in the previous year, the Annual General Meeting was held on the basis of the COVID-19 Act as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of shareholders. Around 83% of the voting capital exercised their voting rights. The approval of the agenda items, including the discharge from responsibility of the members of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board, was more than 93% in each case. The resolution on the appropriation of profits, which provides for the distribution of a regular dividend of 3.37 euros per dividend-bearing share and an additional special dividend of 2.01 euros per dividend-bearing share, was approved with 99.9% of the votes.

In his speech, the Chairman of the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG, Axel Deininger, explained the key operational and strategic progress made in the extraordinarily successful financial year 2021 and referred to the particular challenges posed by the ongoing bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductor products. In doing so, he confirms the forecast for the current 2022 financial year, which envisages sales revenues of around 320 million euros and EBIT of around 50 million euros. Deininger emphasised that the acquisition of SysEleven GmbH announced on 17 May 2022 represents an important strategic investment in the future. The transaction deepens the company's access to the fast-growing market for cloud infrastructure and enables it to optimally complement its existing activities in the cloud environment in order to expand its range of solutions to include highly secure and scalable multi-cloud models in the future.

The detailed voting results of the Annual General Meeting are available for download at www.secunet.com in the section About Us / Investors / Annual General Meeting.

