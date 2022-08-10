DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG publishes Half-Year Financial Report 2022

DGAP-News: secunet Security Networks AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results

[Essen, 10 August 2022] secunet Security Networks AG (ISIN DE0007276503, WKN 727650, secunet), Germanys leading cybersecurity company and IT security partner of the Federal Republic of Germany, today publishes its Half-Year Financial Report 2022. secunet Groups strategic and operational business performance to date has been in line with expectations. In the reporting period, secunet employed more than 1,000 people across the Group for the first time.

In the first half-year 2022, secunet generated Group sales revenue of 135.5 million euros (H1 2021: 147.6 million euros) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 14.9 million euros (H1 2021: 24.2 million euros). Group profit for the period totalled 10.1 million euros after 16.0 million euros in the previous year. Diluted and undiluted earnings per share amounted to 1.57 euros (H1 2021: 2.48 euros). As expected, the key financial figures are thus significantly below the record values of the first half of 2021.

Against the backdrop of decreasing pandemic-related market effects and the resulting normalisation of the demand situation in the public customer segment, the Public Sector division, whose products and services are geared towards public clients within and outside Germany, as well as international organisations, recorded sales revenue of 113.1 million euros (H1 2021: 122.4 million euros). EBIT amounted to 14.2 million euros (H1 2021: 23.0 million euros).

The Business Sector division which addresses companies in the private and healthcare sectors generated sales revenue of 22.4 million euros in the first half-year 2022 (H1 2021: 25.2 million euros). This decline was primarily due to the anticipated lower demand for software licences in the area of the secunet konnektor. Particularly in the comparable period of the previous year, demand for these was very strong, resulting in a very high sales volume with a simultaneously advantageous margin profile. As a result, EBIT in the Business Sector amounted to 0.7 million euros (H1 2021: 1.2 million euros).

The previous year saw absolute record figures any comparison with the current year must therefore be put into perspective. Demand for our high-quality and trustworthy products and solutions remains high. Building on an order book with a value of approximately 160 million euros as at 30 June 2022, as well as promising sales opportunities, we expect an above-average level of new orders in the coming quarter. On this basis, we are confident overall about our further business performance, comments Axel Deininger, CEO of secunet Security Networks AG.

In the first half of 2022, secunet employed more than 1,000 people across the Group for the first time. A total of 1,034 employees were working for secunet (31 December 2021: 857). The creativity, motivation and integrity of our employees are decisive factors for the success of our company. Their commitment, flexibility and expertise are part and parcel of the strengths our company has been shown to possess, says Deininger. We are very pleased about the addition of 177 qualified employees. The fact that secunet has now grown to over 1,000 people represents an important milestone for us as well as providing the foundation for the future development of the company.

Traditionally, the focus of secunet Groups business is in the second half of the year. This is related to the procurement processes of public sector clients, who make up the majority of secunets customers. There are already indications of such a trend for the current 2022 financial year. Against this background, the Management Board of secunet Security Networks AG confirms its previous forecast for the 2022 financial year. Sales revenues of around 320 million euros and an EBIT of around 50 million euros are expected. The outlook continues to assume that the procurement situation on the global semiconductor markets will not deteriorate significantly. Insufficient supply of important components could lead to considerable restrictions and delays in customer projects.

The Half-Year Financial Report 2022 is available for you to download at www.secunet.com.

