DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary half-year figures for 2022 Further acceleration of growth in second quarter of 2022 Further expansion of the order backlog

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary half-year figures for 2022 Further acceleration of growth in second quarter of 2022 Further expansion of the order backlog



24.08.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SFC Energy AG Corporate News

SFC Energy AG publishes preliminary half-year figures for 2022 Further acceleration of growth in second quarter of 2022 Further expansion of the order backlog

Preliminary Group sales increased by 23% to EUR 38,159k (H1/2021: EUR 31,132k) strong sales increase of 43% in the second quarter of 2022

Preliminary adjusted EBITDA in line with expectations at EUR 3,112k (H1/2021: EUR 3,441k), adjusted EBITDA margin at 8% (H1/2021: 11%)

Order backlog of more than EUR 65,176k (March 31, 2022: EUR 57,144k)

Half-Year Report 2022 to be published on September 13, 2022

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, August 24, 2022 SFC Energy AG (SFC, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, announced its preliminary financial results for the first half of 2022 today.

In the first half of the year, we once again accelerated our growth despite the current challenges in the supply chain. The 23% increase in sales is based on continued high demand for our clean and efficient power generators. We received large volume orders that demonstrate the increasing demand for low-emission energy solutions, particularly in industrial applications. Our adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.1 million is in line with expectations. As we already communicated, delays due to the tense supply chain situation and increased prices for transport and precursors are temporarily impacting profitability. Nevertheless, we have already taken measures such as price adjustments, inventory build-up and shortened supply routes in order to be able to noticeably increase profitability again over the coming quarters. We are thus well positioned. Our activities are driving the energy transition. We are investing EUR 8.5 million to double our production capacity and expand our hydrogen and fuel cell range. SFC has received a strong sign of confidence and conviction from its shareholders with the successfully placed capital increase. We are tackling the tasks ahead of us with vigor and are pursuing our strategy with a focus on achieving our goals. We confirm our annual forecast for 2022, which calls for consolidated sales of EUR 75 million to EUR 83 million, adjusted EBITDA in a range of EUR 6.0 million to EUR 9.1 million and adjusted EBIT of EUR 1.6 million to EUR 2.9 million, said Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

Development of sales and orders

According to preliminary figures, SFC Energy generated consolidated sales of EUR 38,159k in the period from January 1 to June 30, 2022, compared to EUR 31,132k in the first half of the previous year. With growth of 23% compared to the previous year, the development was very pleasing despite the ongoing supply bottlenecks and the tense overall economic situation. According to preliminary figures, SFC managed to increase its consolidated sales by 43% to EUR 20,253k in the second quarter of 2022 (Q2/2021: EUR 14,148k).

Incoming orders increased to EUR 72,512k (Q1/2022: TEUR 44,257) due to strong demand in the first half of the year. The good order situation led to an increase in the order backlog as of June 30, 2022, to EUR 65,176k (March 31, 2022: EUR 57,144k).

Development of the segments

This dynamic development of the business reflects the unabated high demand for EFOY hydrogen and methanol fuel cells from SFC Energy AG.

According to preliminary calculations, the Clean Energy segment recorded very significant sales growth of 38% to EUR 26,648k in the half year under review compared to the previous year (H1/2021: EUR 19,356k). The segment is benefiting in particular from the sustained demand for methanol as well as hydrogen fuel cells for industrial applications, including civil security technology, data transmission and digitalization, which account for the highest share of segment sales.

According to preliminary figures, sales in the Clean Power Management segment showed a slight decline of 2% to EUR 11,510k in the first half of the year (H1/2021: EUR 11,776k). The persistently challenging procurement environment for electronic components, which led to shifts in sales, is the main reason for this decrease.

Development of earnings

According to preliminary calculations, EBITDA adjusted for special effects amounted to EUR 3,112k in the first half of 2022 (H1/2021: EUR 3,441k) and was thus in line with expectations. The preliminary adjusted EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 8.2% (H1/2021: 11.1%). According to preliminary calculations, EBIT adjusted for special effects amounted to EUR 709k (H1/2021: EUR 1,400k) and was thus also in line with current planning. This resulted in a preliminary adjusted EBIT margin of 1.9% (H1/2021: 4.5%).

The figures announced in this release are preliminary and unaudited. SFC Energy AG will publish its final figures for the first half of 2022 in its Half-Year Report on September 13, 2022.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Energy IR Contact:

Susan Hoffmeister

Tel. +49 89 125 09 03-33

Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com

Web: sfc.com