15.03.2022 07:30:18
DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Wolftank Group cooperate on climate-neutral emergency power supply by hydrogen fuel cells for critical infrastructure and hydrogen refueling stations
SFC Energy and Wolftank Group cooperate on climate-neutral emergency power supply by hydrogen fuel cells for critical infrastructure and hydrogen refueling stations
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, March 15, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, further expands its partner network. Today, the company concludes a cooperation with the Austrian Wolftank Group from Innsbruck (Wolftank-Adisa Holding AG, WAH, ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6).
Both partners address applications in the field of emergency power generators for critical infrastructures - including gas utilities, telecom infrastructure and hydrogen refueling stations - in Italy and Austria. As a leading expert in environmental technology and as a general contractor in the construction of refueling facilities, Wolftank has in-depth know-how in system integration as well as the necessary interface technology in the field of hydrogen production, transport and storage as well as complete solutions for hydrogen refueling stations. SFC Energy contributes its innovative strength as well as many years of experience in hydrogen fuel cells. In perspective, the replacement of the existing grid backup systems with hydrogen and EFOY H2Cabinet results in a potential of 10 MW at current target customers. In March 2022, both partners will install a first pilot project in Italy.
The combination of the innovative Wolftank Smart Cartridge, a special hydrogen tank for supplying fuel cell systems, and the EFOY H2Cabinet by SFC Energy as an emission-free grid backup system, is designed to make emergency power supply climate-neutral. The complete system consisting of energy generator and energy storage replaces the lead-acid batteries and diesel generators used so far. Compared to lead batteries, hydrogen fuel cells by SFC Energy offer a much longer life span and are recyclable with a very high rate of up to 95%. In contrast, the lead-acid batteries used so far represent a significant environmental risk if not disposed of properly. At the same time, users can not only improve their carbon footprint compared to diesel generators, but also reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) through lower maintenance requirements.
"The acceleration of the energy transition is increasing the need for clean and sustainable alternatives to conventional (emergency) power supply for critical infrastructure on an almost daily basis. Hydrogen and the associated fuel cell technology are the necessary tools in the transformation process towards global climate neutrality. In our cooperation, we combine Wolftank's expertise in hydrogen supply and storage as well as excellent market access and service competence with our leading and market-proven technology in industrial fuel cell solutions. Once again, we see great potentials, which we want to leverage together with our partner," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.
"We need to act decisively and rethink the appropriate energy sources across application and industry boundaries. Now both companies are focusing their strengths. We combine SFC Energy's leading position in stationary fuel cell systems with Wolftank's decades of experience in hydrogen refueling systems, environmental engineering and system integration. In this way, we are taking our customers decisively further along the path to a future that is not only climate-neutral, but emission-free," says Dr. Peter Werth, CEO of the Wolftank Group.
For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
For more information on the solutions of Wolftank Group visit wolftank.com.
