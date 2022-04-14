DGAP-News: SFC Energy develops zero-emission hydrogen emergency power generators for leading Italian telecom company TIM together with Wolftank Group

|
14.04.2022 11:00:05
SFC Energy develops zero-emission hydrogen emergency power generators for leading Italian telecom company TIM together with Wolftank Group
SFC Energy develops zero-emission hydrogen emergency power generators for leading Italian telecom company TIM together with Wolftank Group
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, April 14, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, is developing together with its cooperation partner Wolftank Group a hydrogen emergency power supply system for telecommunication equipment of the Italian telecommunications provider TIM. TIM is the leading ICT group in Italy with 30.5 million mobile and 16.4 million fixed lines. TIM Group is increasingly focusing on environmentally friendly energy solutions and is introducing new power supply systems that promote environmental sustainability.
In a pilot project, SFC Energy has already installed an emission-free emergency power generator for TIM in Trento together with the Wolftank Group, with whom it formalised a cooperation in March. The complete system of energy generator and energy storage consists of the innovative Wolftank Smart Cartridge, a special hydrogen storage unit for supplying fuel cell systems, and SFC Energy's proven EFOY H2Cabinet. "In a market that is currently experiencing a high dynamic of change, we want to offer solutions with our partner that accelerate the transformation process towards a climate-neutral industrial society. Within a very short time, we have successfully implemented a first project. This is the basis to drive an upcoming nationwide replacement of conventional diesel gensets by market-proven hydrogen and fuel cell technologies," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.
The complete system by SFC Energy and the Wolftank Group can be used for emergency power supply applications for critical infrastructures such as gas utilities or telecom infrastructure. It replaces previously used lead-acid batteries and diesel generators and provides emergency power supply without emissions. With this system, users not only improve their carbon footprint, but also reduce the total cost of ownership through lower maintenance requirements.
Read TIM's press release about the collaboration here.
For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.
