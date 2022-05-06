DGAP-News: SFC Energy launches EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell products together with Oneberry Technologies in Singapore at the grand opening of the new Oneberry Technologies headquarters

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

SFC Energy launches EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell products together with Oneberry Technologies in Singapore at the grand opening of the new Oneberry Technologies headquarters



06.05.2022 / 07:30

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy launches EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell products together with Oneberry Technologies in Singapore at the grand opening of the new Oneberry Technologies headquarters

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, May 06, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid-power solutions, celebrates another milestone together with its long-standing partner Oneberry Technologies in the corporate development of the two Groups. Today, Oneberry Technologies, the Singaporean provider and innovator of security and surveillance technologies, opens its new headquarters with a grand opening ceremony.

The Guest of Honour of the event was the Senior Minister of State from the Ministry of Communications and Information Singapore, Dr Janil Puthucheary. Dr Puthucheary obtained on site a personal impression of the new Oneberry Technologies headquarters including the environmentally friendly and energy-efficient solutions of both partners. SFC Energy and Oneberry Technologies have been working together for twelve years, shaping the transformation of the energy landscape towards sustainable solutions. Thus far Oneberry Technologies has purchased more than 1800 EFOY fuel cells for deployment in numerous applications such as flood early warning systems, highrise littering, and ad-hoc and mobile surveillance to name a few.

From now on, the complete product range around the EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell by SFC Energy is also part of Oneberrys innovative solutions offering. Thus, SFC Energy and Oneberry Technologies now also provide their end-users with emission-free energy supply solutions powered by hydrogen. The EFOY Hydrogen is a modular hydrogen fuel cell solution that meets the highest demands of professional end-users. Compared to a conventional diesel generator, for example, a 5 kW hydrogen fuel cell energy solution saves up to 45.6 tons of CO 2 based on an assumed annual demand of 43,800 kilowatt hours (kWh). This corresponds to the driving performance of a diesel-powered car of about 250,000 kilometers.

With EFOY Hydrogen and its energy solutions, Oneberry Technologies and SFC Energy are addressing a dynamically growing market for emission-free power generation in Singapore. Hydrogen already accounts for 65 percent of the city's gas system. The city-state uses this grid to provide about 61 percent of its households with gas for water heating. Furthermore, the goal is to make the energy sector, which is responsible for about 40 percent of emissions, a greener one. As the Energy Market Authority (EMA) reports, a consistent mix of regional power grids, the development of a hydrogen infrastructure, and a more widespread use of solar panels could lead the sector to climate neutrality by 2050.

"We are honoured and excited to be part of this big step in Oneberry Technologies' corporate development. At the same time, we could not have asked for a better occasion to celebrate the launch of our EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell and energy solutions for the Singaporean market. Through our long-standing partnership, our products are already well known to many user industries, so we can now use established market access for hydrogen technologies. In this way, we are tapping into the great opportunities of a dynamically growing market for sustainable energy producers," says Dr Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We are very proud of todays launch. With our intimate understanding of fuel cells and of the market needs in Singapore, we are building bridges between market-proven technologies and a continuously growing number of very different applications in many sectors. EFOY Hydrogen fuel cells are a key element to address the push for a climate-neutral future and Oneberry is looking forward to playing a part in contributing to the Singapore Green Plan 2030," says Ken Pereira, CEO of Oneberry Technologies.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

