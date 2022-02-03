DGAP-News: SFC Energy reaches agreement with Oneberry Technologies for delivery in two tranches of 150 EFOY fuel cells for civil security applications in Singapore

03.02.2022 07:30:04

SFC Energy reaches agreement with Oneberry Technologies for delivery in two tranches of 150 EFOY fuel cells for civil security applications in Singapore

SFC Energy reaches agreement with Oneberry Technologies for delivery in two tranches of 150 EFOY fuel cells for civil security applications in Singapore

SFC Energy reaches agreement with Oneberry Technologies for delivery in two tranches of 150 EFOY fuel cells for civil security applications in Singapore

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 03, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another volume order from one of its exclusive partners. Oneberry Technologies from Singapore and SFC Energy have reached agreement for 150 EFOY fuel cells for environment monitoring, surveillance and security applications for delivery in two iterations. Oneberry Technologies has purchased more than 1,600 EFOY fuel cells to date.

Specifically, SFC fuel cells provide higher productivity, reliable operation and environmentally friendly energy supply for many applications throughout Singapore. These include systems for securing public events and flood monitoring systems in underground canals where access to grid power is not a feasible option.

In addition to the efficient and long-lasting energy source for various systems operated, SFC clients are increasingly focusing on the environment. EFOY fuel cells do not emit any environmentally harmful particles or harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) or carbon monoxide (CO). The EFOY system implemented works also very quietly during operation and requires almost no maintenance due to a very small number of moving parts ensuring a long life cycle for the fuel cell.

"We are very pleased with the ongoing deployment of our fuel cell solutions in many sectors in Singapore. On one hand, it underlines how diverse the potential applications of our fuel cells are, and on the other hand, we are continuing our dynamic business development in an absolute up-and-coming market for hydrogen and fuel cell technology at the start of the year. This will enable us to consolidate and expand our position as an innovation driver for sustainable and decentralized power generation solutions," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"We recognized the potential of EFOY fuel cells at an early stage and, with SFC Energy, we have a reliable partner with great know-how at our side. EFOY fuel cells are at the heart of the green energy supply of our security solutions in Singapore and actively contribute to achieving climate neutrality, all with higher productivity than the conventional way," says Ken Pereira, CEO of Oneberry Technologies.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

