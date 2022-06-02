DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives another order from Linc Polska of 180 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells worth more than EUR 1 million

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy receives another order from Linc Polska of 180 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells worth more than EUR 1 million



02.06.2022 / 07:30

SFC Energy AG - Press Release

SFC Energy receives another order from Linc Polska of 180 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells worth more than EUR 1 million

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 02, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received another order from Linc Polska. The order of 180 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells is worth more than EUR 1 million and is fully revenue- and earnings-effective in the fiscal year 2022. SFC Energy had won Linc Polska as a new client at the end of 2021 and received an order of 65 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells worth more than EUR 0.3 million. Since then, the company, which specializes in civil surveillance technology, has relied on EFOY fuel cells for the self-sufficient operation of its mobile iTower camera towers.

iTowers from Linc Polska enable real-time monitoring of large areas such as construction sites, festival grounds, or industrial facilities and can be controlled remotely via a cloud application. To ensure the reliable operation of the systems, a permanent power supply is essential. This function is provided by SFC Energy's EFOY fuel cells. They reliably supply iTower applications with environmentally friendly electricity at any time and in any place. This makes them the perfect solution to replace previously used diesel generators and make an important contribution to the race-to-zero and decarbonization of the global economy.

Compared to diesel generators, EFOY fuel cells consume significantly less fuel, operate more efficiently, are less noisy, and do not emit harmful exhaust gases such as nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), or particulate matter.

"Linc Polska is the largest supplier of civil surveillance technology in Poland. We are therefore delighted with the new order, with which our customer has not only more than tripled its order volume, but at the same time shares our vision of a climate-neutral industrial society. EFOY fuel cells make a tangible contribution to this and at the same time deliver clear added value for a wide range of applications," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"With our technical safety solutions, we want to provide our customers with comprehensive situational awareness without burdening the environment. In SFC Energy we have found the perfect partner for this. EFOY fuel cells expand the application possibilities of iTowers and give our customers more flexibility," says Harald Dingemans, CEO of Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Linc Polska Sp. z o.o.

Linc Polska, guided by the principle of seeking modern and functional solutions, has launched many innovative products. We represent the world leaders in the technical security industry. Through trainings and constant renewal of our offer, we guarantee access to the very latest technologies. We are a consultant in the broad field of security.

