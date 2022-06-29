DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives follow-up order from a Canadian oil and gas producer for EFOY ProTrailer hybrid energy solutions with an order volume of more than CAD 1.8 million

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, June 29, 2022 - SFC Energy AG ( F3C:DE , ISIN: DE0007568578 ), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received a follow-up order to supply EFOY ProTrailer hybrid energy solutions. The order is worth more than CAD 1.8 million and will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the fiscal year of 2022.

The customer is a major global oil and gas producer with corporate headquarters in Canada that has taken an innovative approach to reduce emissions and ensure its critical communications networks always have access to clean reliable power. By utilizing EFOY ProTrailer hybrid power solutions, it can avoid costly downtime and ensure that its autonomous equipment is able to operate without interruption.

The EFOY ProTrailer hybrid platform operates utilizing power input from both EFOY Pro fuel cells and solar panels working in unison to ensure that connected devices are supplied with environmentally friendly power at all times. In addition, integrated Modbus communication enables remote monitoring and control of the trailer fleet across the entire deployment location, which reduces unnessecary trips to remote trailer locations along with the associated costs. Thus, the EFOY ProTrailer Hybrid is an ideal solution for users who want to deploy a reliable, autonomous, and environmentally friendly power platform in off-grid areas.

"Our customer's decision in favor of the EFOY ProTrailer hybrid solution underlines the value of our technology. It features longer fuel autonomy and provides significant life cycle cost savings compared to conventional systems. In the global race-to-zero, we want to help companies across industries to make the transition to renewable energies. With our EFOY Pro energy solutions, we offer market-proven products manufactured on an industrial scale that deliver tangible added value and meet high demand," says Hans Pol, COO of SFC Energy AG.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

