DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives large-volume order from International Security Group for 170 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells for camera systems for site monitoring

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

SFC Energy receives large-volume order from International Security Group for 170 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells for camera systems for site monitoring



27.01.2022 / 07:30

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy receives large-volume order from International Security Group for 170 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells for camera systems for site monitoring

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 27, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to meet high demand across industries. The International Security Group (ISG) ordered 170 EFOY Pro 2800 fuel cells as part of a large-volume order.

They form the core of ISG's Video Guard camera surveillance towers. Often used in locations away from the conventional power grid, such as construction sites, outdoor festivals or agricultural areas, these systems secure installations against unauthorized access, theft and vandalism.

As a decentralized and mobile energy source, the EFOY Pro 2800 unfolds its full potential in this application. With a maximum output of 125 watts (W) and a maximum charging capacity of 250 ampere-hours (Ah) per day, it supplies end devices with environmentally friendly power on a permanent and powerful basis.

"We have been in close partnership with the International Security Group for years. The repeated commissioning as well as the order size underline the high level of customer trust and our ability to convince through quality and reliability. We are particularly pleased that the demand from industrial users for environmentally friendly power generators is increasing and that the paradigm shift towards a more sustainable energy landscape is gaining momentum. We want to and will shape this with our products," says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy AG.

"For our Video Guard camera towers, EFOY fuel cells are the perfect solution. They expand the flexibility of the application and thus that of our customers. Thanks to the fuel cell, the deployment of the surveillance system can be planned independently of access to the power grid and additionally saves time and costs," says Jörn Windler, Managing Director of the International Security Group.

About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 50,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

