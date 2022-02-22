DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives million-euro order from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. for EFOY fuel cells - Fuel Cell Systems doubles order volume in 2021

|
Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 22, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to experience high interest in its environmentally friendly energy generators. Fuel Cell Systems Ltd (FCSL) from Berkshire (England) has ordered EFOY fuel cells and accessories worth more than EUR 1 million. The order will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the current financial year. In 2021, FCSL has almost doubled its order volume to more than 600 fuel cells compared to the previous year 2020.
FCSL is an important partner of SFC Energy. The distributor and project developer has been purchasing EFOY fuel cells for a wide variety of applications for more than 15 years. For example, the off-grid power suppliers are used in the industrial sector for monitoring applications, measurement systems in environmental technology, but also in the leisure market (caravaning, marine).
Recent applications in the UK include off-grid power for the CCTV towers used for video surveillance at the G7 Summit in 2021. In the polar regions, FCSL supported scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in obtaining environmental data at -40 C outside temperatures. In addition to the EFOY and EFOY Pro unit, FCSL also offers the EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell.
"The number of fuel cells required is rising sharply across industries. This demand dynamic will continue to intensify if we want to achieve climate neutrality. The fuel cell is a key technology for generating environmentally friendly electricity. It is a basic prerequisite for a decentralized energy landscape. We are therefore very pleased to have Fuel Cell Systems as a partner who shares this vision with us and is working to make it a reality," says Christian Böhm, Senior Vice President at SFC Energy.
"The overall package of proven technology and a strong partnership has clear advantages - not only for us, but also for our customers. We have been offering them reliable and environmentally friendly EFOY fuel cell technology from SFC Energy for a wide range of applications for several years. The increasing order volume underlines the great confidence in the technology on the one hand and the steadily growing demand for environmentally friendly energy generators on the other hand," says Tom Chicken, Technical Director at Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.
