DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives million-euro order from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. for EFOY fuel cells - Fuel Cell Systems doubles order volume in 2021

SFC Energy receives million-euro order from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd. for EFOY fuel cells - Fuel Cell Systems doubles order volume in 2021



22.02.2022 / 07:30

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy receives million-euro order from Fuel Cell Systems Ltd for EFOY fuel cells - Fuel Cell Systems doubles order volume in 2021

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, February 22, 2022 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, continues to experience high interest in its environmentally friendly energy generators. Fuel Cell Systems Ltd (FCSL) from Berkshire (England) has ordered EFOY fuel cells and accessories worth more than EUR 1 million. The order will be fully recognized in sales and earnings in the current financial year. In 2021, FCSL has almost doubled its order volume to more than 600 fuel cells compared to the previous year 2020.

FCSL is an important partner of SFC Energy. The distributor and project developer has been purchasing EFOY fuel cells for a wide variety of applications for more than 15 years. For example, the off-grid power suppliers are used in the industrial sector for monitoring applications, measurement systems in environmental technology, but also in the leisure market (caravaning, marine).

Recent applications in the UK include off-grid power for the CCTV towers used for video surveillance at the G7 Summit in 2021. In the polar regions, FCSL supported scientists from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) in obtaining environmental data at -40 C outside temperatures. In addition to the EFOY and EFOY Pro unit, FCSL also offers the EFOY Hydrogen fuel cell.

"The number of fuel cells required is rising sharply across industries. This demand dynamic will continue to intensify if we want to achieve climate neutrality. The fuel cell is a key technology for generating environmentally friendly electricity. It is a basic prerequisite for a decentralized energy landscape. We are therefore very pleased to have Fuel Cell Systems as a partner who shares this vision with us and is working to make it a reality," says Christian Böhm, Senior Vice President at SFC Energy.

"The overall package of proven technology and a strong partnership has clear advantages - not only for us, but also for our customers. We have been offering them reliable and environmentally friendly EFOY fuel cell technology from SFC Energy for a wide range of applications for several years. The increasing order volume underlines the great confidence in the technology on the one hand and the steadily growing demand for environmentally friendly energy generators on the other hand," says Tom Chicken, Technical Director at Fuel Cell Systems Ltd.

For more information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions, visit sfc.com.



About SFC Energy AG

SFC Energy AG is a leading provider of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 55,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and operates production facilities in Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

About Fuel Cell Systems Ltd

Fuel Cell Systems Ltd (FCSL) is the UK's leading fuel cell integrator, consultancy and distributor with more than a thousand fuel cells installed in a wide range of applications. The team at FCSL has been applying fuel cells to real life tasks since 2003. More recently, FCSL has developed a range of hydrogen systems including hydrogen production, storage and refuelling products to help address the infrastructure gap in the UK. This includes HyTruck, a mobile hydrogen refuelling vehicle and HyQube an affordable, scalable and redeployable refuelling product. Our services are often called upon for funded projects from the EU and from the UK government's Innovate programme, as well as by industry for early stage advice on the best approach to using this technology.

